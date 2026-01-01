'Yami Baito' Teens Busted Stealing Gold Bars

TOKYO, May 25 (News On Japan) - Two 19-year-old men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of 2 kilograms of gold bars on a street in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward on April 28th, while the stolen gold remains missing.

The attack lasted less than three minutes, with the suspects allegedly struggling with the victims before snatching a bag containing the gold and fleeing the scene.

The two suspects were arrested separately in Tochigi Prefecture and Hiroshima Prefecture. One of them reportedly told investigators that he had applied for a "yami baito" job, a term used in Japan to describe criminal recruitment schemes conducted through social media and messaging apps.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects allegedly sprayed pepper spray at four men who had come to the area for a gold transaction before assaulting them by punching and kicking them and stealing around 2 kilograms of gold bars valued at approximately 53 million yen.

One of the victims suffered a traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage and sustained serious injuries.

Police are continuing to search for another suspect believed to have fled the scene and are also investigating the possibility that a separate organizer directed the robbery.

Source: FNN