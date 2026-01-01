Skymark Becomes First Japanese Airline to Introduce Boeing 737-8

TOKYO, May 25 (News On Japan) - Skymark on May 25th unveiled its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft from the Boeing MAX series, becoming the first domestic airline in Japan to introduce the model. The aircraft will begin commercial operations on May 28th.

The MAX series was previously involved in two fatal crashes overseas, raising global concerns over its safety. However, Skymark said the aircraft's safety has been thoroughly confirmed and that it is confident in proceeding with operations.

The Boeing 737-8 is expected to improve fuel efficiency and operational performance compared with older aircraft models.

The Boeing 737-8, commonly known as the 737 MAX 8, was developed as a more fuel-efficient successor to Boeing's highly successful 737-800, but its history became inseparable from two fatal crashes, a worldwide grounding, a lengthy redesign of its flight-control system and years of renewed scrutiny over Boeing's engineering and safety culture.

The aircraft's roots reach back to the original Boeing 737, which first entered airline service in the late 1960s and evolved through successive generations, including the 737 Classic and the 737 Next Generation, or 737 NG. The 737-800, introduced as part of the NG family, became one of the world's most widely used short- and medium-haul aircraft, including in Japan, where Skymark built its domestic operations around the model.

By the late 2000s, Boeing faced a major strategic decision: whether to develop an entirely new single-aisle aircraft to replace the 737 or extend the life of the existing design with new engines and aerodynamic improvements. Boeing had considered a clean-sheet replacement, but the commercial pressure increased sharply after Airbus announced the A320neo in December 2010, offering airlines a familiar aircraft fitted with more fuel-efficient engines.

The competitive threat became more urgent in July 2011, when American Airlines announced a major order including Airbus A320neo aircraft, despite its longstanding relationship with Boeing. The order also included provision for re-engined Boeing 737 aircraft should Boeing proceed with such a model. Boeing decided that it could not wait for an all-new aircraft program and on August 30th, 2011, approved development of the re-engined 737 MAX family, promising lower fuel consumption while preserving the operational advantages of the established 737 platform.

The 737-8 was developed as the core model in the new family and the successor to the 737-800. Its central technological change was the introduction of larger and more efficient CFM International LEAP-1B engines. Boeing said the engines and associated aerodynamic improvements would significantly reduce fuel consumption compared with the 737 NG series, making the aircraft more attractive to airlines operating high-frequency domestic and regional routes. The LEAP-1B began ground testing in June 2014 and became the exclusive engine for the 737 MAX family.

However, fitting larger engines to the long-established 737 airframe created engineering complications. The 737 sits relatively low to the ground, limiting the available clearance beneath its wings. To accommodate the larger LEAP-1B engines, Boeing positioned them further forward and higher on the wing than on the 737 NG, while extending the nose landing gear by about eight inches. The MAX also received a redesigned tail cone, new winglets, changes to its spoilers and other improvements intended to reduce drag and improve efficiency.

The new engine position altered the aircraft's handling characteristics in certain high-angle-of-attack conditions, when an aircraft's nose is raised relative to its direction of travel. Under some circumstances, the altered aerodynamics could cause the nose to rise more readily than on earlier 737 models. Boeing therefore developed the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, known as MCAS, which could automatically move the horizontal stabilizer to push the aircraft's nose downward and make the MAX handle in a manner more consistent with earlier 737 aircraft.

Boeing's commercial objective was not only to reduce fuel costs but also to make the transition from the 737 NG to the MAX relatively simple for airlines. By treating the MAX as a derivative of an existing model rather than an entirely new aircraft, Boeing sought to maintain a common pilot type rating and avoid requiring costly simulator training for pilots already qualified on earlier 737s. Boeing submitted its application to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for an Amended Type Certificate for the 737 MAX 8 on January 27th, 2012, using the 737-800 as the underlying aircraft design.

During the development process, MCAS underwent a critical change. The system was originally designed to operate only in unusual higher-speed flight conditions and to move the stabilizer by a limited amount. During flight testing, however, Boeing found handling concerns at lower speeds and in March 2016 expanded the system's authority. The maximum stabilizer movement allowed under MCAS increased from about 0.55 degrees to 2.5 degrees, while the system was changed so it could activate at much lower speeds. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General, Boeing did not provide key FAA certification engineers with documents clearly detailing the increased authority of MCAS.

Another crucial design decision was that MCAS relied on data from only one of the aircraft's two angle-of-attack sensors during each flight. If that single sensor generated incorrect data suggesting that the aircraft's nose was too high, MCAS could activate even when the aircraft was not approaching a stall. Boeing's safety analysis assumed pilots would recognize an uncommanded stabilizer movement and respond within seconds, while the possibility of repeated MCAS activations was not fully tested in certification work submitted to the FAA.

The system was also largely absent from the information given to airline pilots. On March 30th, 2016, Boeing removed references to MCAS from the flight crew operating manual and training difference tables after receiving FAA approval, arguing that the system would operate transparently in the background. The Office of Inspector General later reported that the FAA representative involved in the decision understood MCAS to have the more limited authority of its earlier design, rather than the expanded capability introduced during development.

The first 737 MAX 8 completed its maiden flight on January 29th, 2016, beginning the program's flight-test phase. Boeing and the FAA tested the aircraft's engines, flight controls, takeoff and landing performance, handling, noise characteristics and system reliability. FAA flight testing of the MAX 8 began in April 2016, with testing of the flight-control system, including operations involving MCAS, beginning the following month. By November 2016, Boeing and the FAA had completed 58 flight-control system tests, although later investigations found that different parts of the FAA had differing levels of knowledge about the final MCAS design.

The FAA certified the 737 MAX 8 under an Amended Type Certificate on March 9th, 2017. By that stage, Boeing had already secured more than 3,600 orders from 83 customers worldwide, reflecting strong airline demand for a single-aisle aircraft that promised improved fuel efficiency without the cost of moving crews and maintenance systems to a completely new type. The first 737 MAX 8 was delivered to Malaysia's Malindo Air in May 2017 and entered passenger service later that month.

For airlines, the aircraft initially appeared to deliver on its commercial promise. The 737-8 provided longer range and lower fuel use than many older narrowbody aircraft, while retaining a cabin size and airport footprint suited to high-volume domestic services. For Boeing, it rapidly became one of the most important aircraft programs in the company's history and a direct competitor to Airbus's fast-selling A320neo family.

That commercial momentum was abruptly interrupted on October 29th, 2018, when Lion Air Flight 610, operated by a 737 MAX 8, crashed into the Java Sea shortly after departing Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Investigators found that MCAS had repeatedly activated after receiving erroneous angle-of-attack data, pushing the aircraft's nose downward more than 20 times before the crew lost control. Boeing issued guidance to airlines on handling repeated nose-down stabilizer movement, and the FAA followed with an emergency directive, although neither document initially identified MCAS by name.

Less than five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, also operated by a 737 MAX 8, crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa on March 10th, 2019, killing all 157 passengers and crew. The two accidents killed a total of 346 people. As evidence emerged of similarities between the accidents, aviation authorities around the world suspended operations of the aircraft. The FAA issued its grounding order for the 737 MAX on March 13th, 2019.

Investigations into the crashes transformed the aircraft from a commercial success into the focus of one of the most serious safety crises in modern aviation. The U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure concluded in 2020 that Boeing had faced intense production and financial pressure during development, while the FAA certification process failed to fully identify and address the hazards associated with MCAS. The committee found that technical assumptions, inadequate communication and weaknesses in regulatory oversight contributed to the aircraft entering service with serious vulnerabilities.

The grounding lasted about 20 months in the United States while Boeing redesigned systems and regulators conducted new examinations of the aircraft. The revised flight-control architecture required both flight-control computers to be used simultaneously, and changes were made to address the risk of erroneous sensor data affecting MCAS. Regulators also required revised pilot procedures and additional training, including simulator training, reversing the original objective of avoiding such requirements for pilots transitioning from earlier 737 models.

The FAA conducted certification flight tests of Boeing's proposed changes in June 2020 and completed its return-to-service review later that year. On November 18th, 2020, the FAA rescinded its grounding order, while specifying design changes, maintenance steps and pilot training requirements that had to be met before individual aircraft could return to passenger service. Other national and regional aviation regulators subsequently made their own decisions on returning the aircraft to operation.

The aircraft has since continued in airline service under its official model designation, the Boeing 737-8, although the MAX name remains widely recognized by passengers and the aviation industry. Its development history continues to affect Boeing, as regulatory scrutiny of its production systems and safety culture remained elevated even after the aircraft returned to service.

For Japan, the aircraft reached a new milestone in 2026. Skymark took delivery of its first Boeing 737-8, registration JA738A, on April 30th, becoming the first Japanese airline to receive the model. The aircraft was scheduled to begin commercial service on May 28th on the Tokyo Haneda-Fukuoka route, marking its entry into Japan's domestic airline market nearly nine years after the aircraft first began carrying passengers internationally.

Skymark's decision reflects the commercial attraction that drove the aircraft's development from the beginning: lower fuel consumption, fleet modernization and compatibility with an airline already operating the 737-800. At the same time, the model's arrival in Japan carries the weight of an unusually consequential history, in which a program designed to extend the success of the world's best-known single-aisle aircraft instead became a lasting case study in the importance of engineering transparency, pilot information and independent regulatory oversight.

Source: テレ東BIZ