Son Turns Himself In After Stabbing Father to Death

OKINAWA, May 26, 2026 (News On Japan) - A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder after turning himself in to police on the night of May 25th in connection with the fatal stabbing of his 72-year-old father at a housing complex in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture.

The victim, identified as Masaru Nishihara, 72, was found dead in a room at the housing complex where he lived in Ishigaki after being stabbed multiple times in the chest with a knife on May 25th.

Police had been searching for a man seen near the scene when Nishihara's son, who is in his 30s, appeared at a police station at around 9:30 p.m. on May 25th. He was subsequently arrested on an emergency basis on suspicion of murder.

Investigators are carefully working to substantiate the allegations, including determining whether the suspect can be held criminally responsible for his actions.

Source: FNN