Potential Typhoon No. 6 Developing South of Japan

TOKYO, May 26, 2026 (News On Japan) - A tropical depression developing near the Caroline Islands is expected to strengthen into Typhoon No. 6 within the next 24 hours, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency on May 26th.

According to the agency, the tropical depression was located near the Caroline Islands as of 9 a.m. on May 26th and was moving slowly northward. The central atmospheric pressure was 1006 hectopascals, with maximum sustained winds near the center reaching 15 meters per second and gusts of up to 23 meters per second.

The system is forecast to continue moving slowly northward while intensifying, with the central pressure expected to fall to around 1002 hectopascals by 9 a.m. on May 27th as it develops into a typhoon. Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen further while tracking northward, reaching waters east of the Philippines by Sunday, May 31st.

Current projections indicate the storm could move northeastward from around May 31st through Monday, June 1st, increasing the likelihood of it approaching Okinawa.

Meteorologists are also warning that interaction with the seasonal rain front near Okinawa could strengthen winds and bring the risk of heavy rainfall to parts of the Nansei Islands region.

Authorities are urging residents to monitor the latest typhoon updates closely.

Source: ウェザーニュース