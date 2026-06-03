Second Oil Shipment Arrives in Japan After Passing Through Hormuz

TOKYO - A crude oil tanker operated by a subsidiary of ENEOS arrived at the ENEOS Kiire Terminal in Kagoshima at around 12:30 p.m. after successfully passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively closed due to the worsening situation involving Iran.

The tanker, named ENEOS Endeavour, is the second vessel carrying crude oil from the Middle East to reach Japan after transiting the strategically important waterway, following the arrival of an Idemitsu Kosan-operated tanker.

The large crude carrier, operated by a subsidiary of major Japanese oil refiner ENEOS, transported approximately 2.15 million barrels of crude oil sourced from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The shipment is equivalent to roughly 0.7 days of Japan's total crude oil consumption.

According to ENEOS, the ENEOS Endeavour had been stranded inside the Persian Gulf for more than two months before it was able to leave the region and navigate through the Strait of Hormuz.

The company said it strongly hopes that other vessels still remaining in the Gulf will be able to pass through the strait safely as soon as possible.

The arrival of the tanker provides a modest boost to Japan's energy supplies at a time when concerns continue to grow over the security of oil shipments from the Middle East, a region that accounts for the majority of Japan's crude oil imports.

Source: テレ東BIZ