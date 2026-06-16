Sapporo Allows Non-Designated Garbage Bags as Plastic Shortage Drives Surge in Sales

SAPPORO - Sapporo began accepting household garbage in non-designated bags on June 15 as plastic product shortages linked to tensions in the Middle East continue to affect supplies, with home improvement stores reporting a sharp increase in demand for transparent and semi-transparent bags.

At 8 a.m. on June 15, garbage collection trucks departed one after another from a sanitation office in Shiroishi Ward. At collection stations in Atsubetsu Ward, residents had placed out a mix of the city's traditional yellow designated garbage bags and clear plastic bags, with roughly equal numbers of each.

Under a temporary measure introduced by the city, residents can now dispose of burnable waste and other eligible garbage using transparent or semi-transparent bags in addition to the standard designated bags.

Many residents said they were continuing to use the yellow designated bags while conserving their remaining stock.

"I'll use the yellow bags I already have at home," one resident said.

Another said, "Transparent bags are cheaper and easier to obtain right now. I'm saving my yellow bags in case they become unavailable later."

The policy change has already had a noticeable impact on retailers.

At a home improvement store in Kita Ward, a large section was devoted to transparent bags, with notices limiting purchases to two items per customer.

According to Kazuhiro Hirochi, block manager at Joyful AK's Tonden store, sales of semi-transparent bags have surged.

"Compared with the same period last year, sales of semi-transparent bags have increased about 5.3 times," Hirochi said. "We've secured inventory, but we're managing supplies carefully to avoid running out."

Demand accelerated after Sapporo announced on June 8 that it would temporarily collect garbage placed in non-designated bags. Retailers have been coordinating closely with suppliers to maintain stock levels.

The city emphasized that it has already secured enough raw materials to produce this fiscal year's supply of designated garbage bags and is asking residents to purchase only the amount they actually need.

The temporary measure is scheduled to remain in effect through September 30.

Sapporo has also released detailed guidelines on which bags qualify for use.

Acceptable bags must be transparent or semi-transparent and have a capacity of 45 liters or less.

Bags that conceal their contents, tear easily, or allow liquid to leak are not eligible and will not be collected. Bags larger than 45 liters are also prohibited.

City officials said that most paid shopping bags sold at convenience stores and supermarkets can generally be used under the temporary rules, including some beige-colored bags.

As a practical guideline, officials recommend placing a hand inside the bag. If the hand can be seen through the material, the bag is considered acceptable. Bags with colors, patterns, or designs that prevent the contents from being visible cannot be used.

The plastic shortages stem from disruptions affecting petroleum-related products linked to instability in the Middle East. On June 15, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media that an agreement had been reached with Iran. Local broadcasters noted hopes that the development could help stabilize supplies of petroleum-based products as quickly as possible.

Officials are urging residents to avoid panic buying and continue following established garbage disposal rules during the temporary period.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送