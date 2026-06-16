Japanese-Linked Vessel Damaged While Anchored in Persian Gulf, Crew Unharmed

TOKYO - A Japanese-linked vessel anchored in the Persian Gulf sustained damage to part of its hull, but remained capable of sailing under its own power and no crew members were injured, Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Kaneko said.

Speaking at a press conference following a Cabinet meeting on June 16th, Kaneko said authorities confirmed damage to a portion of the vessel while it was anchored in the Persian Gulf during the early hours of June 13th local time.

No injuries were reported among the crew, and the ship remains seaworthy and able to navigate independently. There were no Japanese nationals among the crew members on board, he added.

Kaneko said the extent of the damage and its cause are still under investigation, with authorities continuing to verify the details of the incident.

In response, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism issued a warning to the Japan Shipowners' Association, urging it to ensure thorough safety measures for vessels and crew members.

The ministry also confirmed that no damage has been reported to the other 37 Japanese-related vessels currently anchored in the Persian Gulf.

Source: TBS