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Oil Crisis

Calbee's Black-and-White Potato Chips Reach Store Shelves

Jun 18, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Calbee's potato chips in black-and-white packaging appeared on convenience store shelves in Tokyo on June 17, reflecting the company's response to concerns over the stability of printing ink supplies derived from naphtha as tensions in the Middle East disrupted procurement.

The monochrome packages were displayed alongside the company's traditional colorful potato chip bags. Printed in the upper-left corner of the new packaging is the message, "Petroleum Resource Saving Package."

The packaging change was introduced after concerns grew over securing sufficient supplies of printing ink made from petroleum-based raw materials. Although the United States and Iran have reached a memorandum aimed at ending hostilities, Calbee said it has not yet decided when it will return to its standard packaging.

The company has not announced a timetable for ending the temporary packaging measure.

Source: Kyodo

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