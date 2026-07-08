Japan, U.S., South Korea Agree to Promote Next-Generation Small Modular Reactors

ANKARA - Japan, the United States and South Korea have agreed to work together to promote the introduction of next-generation small modular reactors, signing a memorandum of cooperation at a foreign ministers' meeting in Turkey on July 7.

The three countries held the meeting on July 7 and agreed to advance the use of small modular reactors, or SMRs, which are regarded as next-generation nuclear power plants.

By promoting the introduction of advanced reactors said to offer improved safety and power generation efficiency compared with conventional nuclear plants, the three countries aim to strengthen their security interests and help partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region, Europe and elsewhere secure stable energy supplies.

Efforts to promote small modular reactors were also discussed at the Japan-U.S. summit in March, when plans were announced to move forward with construction projects in the United States.

Source: TBS