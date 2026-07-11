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Reiwa Party Chief Steps Down Over Speeding and Health Issues

Jul 11, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Taro Yamamoto, leader of Reiwa Shinsengumi, announced on July 10 that he will resign as party leader and retire from politics, citing both a speeding violation that resulted in criminal penalties and ongoing health problems.

"Tarō Yamamoto will resign as leader of Reiwa Shinsengumi. The reason is not only the speeding violation. It also involves my own health issues," Yamamoto said.

Addressing the speeding offense, Yamamoto said he "deeply regrets" the violation and acknowledged responsibility for his actions. He added that another reason for stepping down is his desire to focus on his recovery, saying he intends to "regain 100% of my health."

Yamamoto also announced that he will no longer seek public office, declaring, "I will never again become a member of the National Diet," signaling his retirement from politics.

Source: FNN

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