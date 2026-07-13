Crowds Join First Pull of 10-Ton Gion Festival Float

KYOTO - A 10-ton hoko float was pulled through central Kyoto on July 12 in a trial run ahead of the Yamahoko Junko procession during the Gion Festival's early parade.

The Kikusui Hoko slowly began moving along Muromachi Street in Kyoto's Nakagyo Ward at 3 p.m., marking the start of the traditional hikizome trial pull.

The hikizome is held to test a fully assembled float before the main procession. In the case of the Kikusui Hoko, women and tourists are also allowed to take part in pulling the float.

"It's heavy," one participant said. "It's fun," said another. A third said, "You really feel like you're pulling it. You can feel the weight."

The Yamahoko Junko procession for the festival's early parade will be held on July 17.

Source: ABCTVnews