Despite record employment under Abenomics, Japan’s poverty rate is the second highest among the Group of Seven nations at 15.7%, and above the OECD average.
CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan explores the factors behind the country’s prolonged economic malaise.
Sep 28
The Japanese government is considering boosting the capacity of the country's authorized nurseries and other facilities for preschoolers by some 120,000 over the four years from fiscal 2021, it was learned Saturday. (Japan Times)
Sep 28
Sep 27
Many universities in Japan are set to partially resume in-person classes in the second half of the current academic year, which starts in autumn, while taking measures against the spread of the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Sep 16
About 80 percent of universities and junior colleges plan to conduct both in-person and online lessons in the second semester of fiscal 2020 beginning this autumn, an education ministry survey showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 14
Anyone who has ever taught or known a teacher knows how intense the workload can be — all over the world, teachers find themselves left adrift against a current of curriculums and nights spent grading papers, only to be rewarded with complaints and abuse from students, parents, and higher-ups alike. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
A new survey shows that about 80 percent of the children who contracted the coronavirus in Japan were likely infected by family members.
(NHK)
Sep 10
A 4-year-old boy died after choking on a large grape while eating lunch at a Tokyo kindergarten and police have launched a probe into the accident, investigators said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 06
These are are the most used and popular Japanese slang today. These must-know Japanese words are used commonly by younger Japanese people but also used by older ones. (Paolo fromTOKYO)
Sep 04
Japan has ranked 20th out of 38 in a UNICEF report on the well-being of children in the world's richest countries.
(NHK)
Sep 01
Many Japanese towns are losing population. This is what one Japanese town did with its abandoned schools. (Life Where I'm From)
Aug 31
A new work permit introduced by Japan for overseas workers to help alleviate chronic labor shortages in certain industries has made an unexpectedly poor start, with only 3,987 of them obtaining the “specific skills visa” in the first year of the program, or less than 10 percent of the government’s target. (Japan Times)
Aug 29
Amid an increase in community transmission of the new coronavirus, more cases are being seen in which schoolchildren and teachers are testing positive for the virus or have had close contact with those who have been infected. (Japan Times)
Aug 27
Archaeologists have unearthed 1,500 human remains from a 19th-century burial site in Osaka. Experts believe the bones belong to local residents who may have perished in an epidemic that swept the region in the 1800s. (dw.com)
Aug 27
Women accounted for a record 45.5 percent of students enrolled in university courses in Japan as of May 1, the provisional results of a recent government study showed Tuesday.
(thejakartapost.com)
Aug 26
Foreign trainees will be allowed to switch jobs and stay in Japan even after their technical internship programs have ended, as some of them are unable to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Aug 25
Over 20 percent of the public in Japan accept esports as high school club activity, a recent Jiji Press opinion survey has shown. (Japan Times)
Aug 24
Hyogo prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old male teacher for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a changing area for men at a bath in Akashi City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 24). (tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 23
Japan has decided to ease entry restrictions for foreign students, imposed to curb the coronavirus, possibly within this month, government sources said Saturday.
(Japan Today)
Aug 22
The number of people from the University of Tokyo who passed the fiscal 2020 career-track civil service examination has dropped to 249, the lowest since fiscal 1998, when the data first became available, the National Personnel Authority said Friday. (Japan Times)
Aug 21
In the aftermath of Japan’s defeat in Manchuria, sexual abuse termed then as “sexual entertainment” happened. During the Second World War, some 600 people from the formerly Kurokawa village in Gifu Prefecture settled in Manchuria under a government plan. (TV ASAHI)