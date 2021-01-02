A Japanese woman who is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person, turned 118 on Saturday.

Tanaka Kane in Fukuoka City, western Japan, was born on January 2, 1903.

Tanaka lives in a care facility. A staff member says she clapped her hands upon being congratulated by a caregiver on her birthday.

Tanaka has had almost no chance to meet her relatives due to the coronavirus pandemic. But she is said to be in good health, eating 3 meals a day and exercising. She loves chocolate, fizzy drinks and doing arithmetic. She says she plans to stay healthy until the age of 120.