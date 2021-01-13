Tokyo's benchmark stock index continues to be on a tear, hitting a 30 year-record high again on Wednesday. Semiconductor-related shares continued to climb as investors bet they'll be well-placed to weather the pandemic.
The Nikkei Average ended at 28,456, up a little more than 1 percent from Tuesday's close. That's the highest level since August 1990.
Chipmakers Advantest and Renesas Electronics each surged by around 5 percent.
Yaskawa Electric rose 4.4 percent. The company has revised upward its net profit forecast on healthy demand for chips and electronic components in China.
The Nikkei 225 extended its winning streak to 4 days, adding more than 5 percent.
Analysts say the market has been supported by solid demand for stocks despite global turmoil.
Jan 13
(NHK)
Jan 13
A former employee of SoftBank Corp was arrested Tuesday for illegally taking information from the major Japanese wireless carrier on its ultrafast 5G technology before moving to a smaller rival company, police said.
(Japan Today)
Jan 13
Amid high electricity demand due to unseasonably cold weather and tight liquefied natural gas supply, Japan is scrambling to prevent a national blackout by calling on power companies to generate more and the public to use less. (Nikkei)
Jan 13
A former SoftBank Corp. employee has been arrested on suspicion of illegally disclosing 5G trade secrets to his new employer, Rakuten Mobile Inc., as it was preparing to launch its own mobile network.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
Japan is considering extending a state of emergency from the Tokyo metropolitan area to other regions as novel coronavirus cases increase but that could raise the risk of a double-dip recession for the world's third-largest economy.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Japan’s imports of spaghetti, which is easy to cook, hit a record high in 2020, apparently due to people refraining from going out amid the novel coronavirus crisis. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Over 80,000 people have been dismissed or seen their employment contracts terminated rather than renewed in Japan for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic since it began, the labor ministry said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Japanese business leaders said Thursday support will be necessary for struggling firms under a second state of emergency over the novel coronavirus in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, while they viewed the decision as inevitable due to resurging infections.
(Kyodo)
Jan 08
Honda Motor will reduce vehicle production due to a supply crunch in semiconductors, Nikkei has learned, a sign that a pandemic-spurred global shortage is threatening the auto industry.
(Nikkei)
Jan 08
A Japanese credit research firm says the number of pubs and restaurants going bankrupt last year hit a record high due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 07
Investors in Tokyo snapped up stocks on Thursday on hopes for additional stimulus measures in the US. An overnight rally in New York also supported the rise.
(NHK)
Jan 06
A monthlong state of emergency planned by the Japanese government to contain a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections is expected to knock trillions of yen off private consumption, with some economists predicting the economy will return to contraction. (Japan Times)
Jan 06
Japan’s likely decision to declare a state of emergency in the Tokyo area will most probably trigger a contraction in January-March, analysts say, adding to the headache for policymakers struggling to cushion the blow to the economy from the pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 06
The balance of money circulating in Japan’s economy hit a record high for the ninth consecutive month in December, data showed on Tuesday, as the central bank continued to flood the economy with cash to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 05
Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market prayed for prosperity in the year ahead as they held their first auction of 2021 on Tuesday.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Sales at major department stores in Japan during New Year's fell sharply as the coronavirus pandemic intensified. Managers downsized their sales campaigns, including "lucky bag" offerings, during the seasonal shopping period.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Ramen chain store operators Gift and Maruchiyo Yamaokaya have managed to keep 2020 sales at roughly the same level as a year ago, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the industry, by adapting quickly to the deteriorating business environment, company leaders said. (Nikkei)
Jan 05
This year's first auction of blowfish, or fugu, has been held in the western city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
(NHK)
Jan 05
Japan's economy is expected to make its sharpest rebound in decades this year, with consumption set to pick up toward the end of 2021 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the broader economy eases. (Kyodo)
Jan 03
The idea of a tunnel for auto traffic between Japan's main island of Honshu with Hokkaido to the north has gained new momentum after years of being considered a wasteful long shot. (Nikkei)