Tokyo's benchmark stock index continues to be on a tear, hitting a 30 year-record high again on Wednesday. Semiconductor-related shares continued to climb as investors bet they'll be well-placed to weather the pandemic.

The Nikkei Average ended at 28,456, up a little more than 1 percent from Tuesday's close. That's the highest level since August 1990.

Chipmakers Advantest and Renesas Electronics each surged by around 5 percent.

Yaskawa Electric rose 4.4 percent. The company has revised upward its net profit forecast on healthy demand for chips and electronic components in China.

The Nikkei 225 extended its winning streak to 4 days, adding more than 5 percent.

Analysts say the market has been supported by solid demand for stocks despite global turmoil.