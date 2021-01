To celebrate the new year, we're taking to the skies to check out Tokyo with an unobstructed view!

Riding in a helicopter, we're able to see Tokyo from corner to corner, free from the hustle and bustle of the streets below. When viewed from above, all of Tokyo's iconic architecture leaves a whole new impression, including Tokyo Tower, the Olympics Stadium, Skytree, Downtown Shinjuku, and more! - JapanPro