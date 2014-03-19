Ojiya: Deep Roots in Snow Country - Journeys in Japan

Scoop up the rich tapestry of traditional culture and natural beauty of Ojiya, a small city in Niigata Prefecture's snowy mountains that's had to scale back as it steers through a global pandemic.

Last trains to leave earlier in and around Tokyo (NHK) Train services in greater Tokyo are scheduled to end earlier at night starting from Wednesday, due to a state of emergency declared in the region over the spread of the coronavirus.

Tokyo's major stations remain busy even as virus emergency begins (Japan Times) Little change was seen in the flow of commuters at major train stations in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures Friday morning as a fresh state of emergency came into effect in the metropolitan area to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Japan to require all people entering country to submit COVID-19 test (Kyodo) Japan will further tighten its border controls from Saturday by requiring all people arriving to submit negative results from virus tests taken within 72 hours of their departure for Japan during the period of the latest state of emergency.

Airlines cancel 247 domestic flights (NHK) Airlines in Japan canceled 247 domestic flights on Friday due to heavy snow and strong winds in areas along the Sea of Japan and Hokkaido.

National-treasure Yakushiji pagoda in Nara to open to public from March (Japan Times) A pagoda at Yakushiji, a Buddhist temple listed as a World Heritage site in Japan's ancient capital of Nara, will be partially opened to the public from March after undergoing its first major renovation in more than a century.

Japan rail passengers down 68% to record low through holiday amid pandemic (Japan Times) The number of people using shinkansen and conventional train services operated by Japan Railway companies plunged 68% during the year-end and New Year’s period compared to a year earlier, to 4,879,000, marking the lowest level since comparable data was made available in 1991, six JR companies said Wednesday.

Japan to halt business travel deal with China and South Korea (Nikkei) The Japanese government has begun considering suspending new entries of foreign nationals under business travel agreements with 11 countries and regions, including China and South Korea, in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.