Airlines that were hoping to turn the corner this year after a rough 2020 may be in for a rude awakening. Major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is planning to slash international flights during the summer by 50 percent.

The company will apply the reduction from March 28 through October 30.

ANA will halt flights on 16 international routes, including from Narita to New York, and put the brakes on starting service from Haneda Airport to Istanbul and Stockholm.

Pilots will fly smaller planes on the international routes it is keeping to reduce total seating by half.

The airline has already suspended or cut international flights by about 80 percent.

ANA could make further reductions if the pandemic continues to restrict travel.