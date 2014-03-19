Into the Depths of Mt. Fuji, Yamanashi and Nagano - Train Cruise
Jan 26
Into the Depths of Mt. Fuji, Yamanashi and Nagano - Train Cruise
Take a trip back in time and trace the paths of past travelers in the post towns and sacred spaces found in the majestic mountains of the Japanese countryside. (NHK)
Jan 25
ANA to cut international flights in summer by 50%
Airlines that were hoping to turn the corner this year after a rough 2020 may be in for a rude awakening. Major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is planning to slash international flights during the summer by 50 percent. (NHK)
Jan 25
Japan virus surge leaves 15,000 on waiting lists for hospitals or other accommodations
At least 15,058 people were on waiting lists for a hospital or a designated accommodations after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month in the 11 prefectures covered by a state of emergency, a Kyodo News survey found, as public health centers have been swamped with a surge in cases cases. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Piste off: ‘perfect’ snow as Covid-19 leaves Japan’s ski resorts deserted
The snow this winter on Japan’s ski runs and the powder on the off-piste is probably the best it has been in a decade. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 25
Haneda Airport’s new train line to make getting into, out of Tokyo easier for JR pass holders
If you plan to fly into Tokyo, Haneda Airport is where you want to land. Sure, rival Narita Airport sometime gets called “Tokyo International Airport,” but it’s actually all the way out in Chiba Prefecture, while Haneda is the one truly located within Tokyo. (Japan Today)
Jan 24
More snow to come, but no buildup in central Tokyo
Weather officials are warning of more snow in the areas surrounding Tokyo, mainly in mountainous regions. But they say it is unlikely to accumulate in central Tokyo as the temperatures at high altitude did not dip as much as expected. (NHK)
Jan 21
How Is Tokyo Like Venice?
Traveling the waterways of Tokyo, Japan. (CNN)
Jan 21
A train ride into Japan's past
Kyushu is said to be the wellspring of Japanese civilization. Yet few tourists visit the southernmost of Japan's main islands. This documentary contrasts modern Japanese cities with traditional customs in the countryside. (DW Documentary)
Jan 21
Foreign visitors to Japan plummet in 2020
The coronavirus is having a crushing effect on Japan's tourism industry. The number of foreign visitors in 2020 fell nearly 90 percent from the previous year. (NHK)
Jan 20
Ojiya: Deep Roots in Snow Country - Journeys in Japan
Scoop up the rich tapestry of traditional culture and natural beauty of Ojiya, a small city in Niigata Prefecture's snowy mountains that's had to scale back as it steers through a global pandemic. (NHK)
Jan 19
Last trains to leave earlier in and around Tokyo
Train services in greater Tokyo are scheduled to end earlier at night starting from Wednesday, due to a state of emergency declared in the region over the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Jan 17
Japan to boost tracking of foreigners with COVID
Japan's health ministry plans to establish a system to effectively track foreign nationals who tested positive for coronavirus after entering the country. (NHK)
Jan 16
Tokyo Helicopter Tour - Aerial Views of Japan
To celebrate the new year, we're taking to the skies to check out Tokyo with an unobstructed view! (JapanPro)
Jan 16
The Disney Park Walt Never Wanted - Tokyo Disneyland History
The Tokyo Disney Resort is one of the best Disney Resorts in the entire world which is rather ironic as... it's not Disney. (ReviewTyme)
Jan 16
First Weekend of 2nd State of Emergency in Japan
Shooting in Shinjuku/新宿, Shibuya/渋谷, Asakusa/浅草, Akihabara/秋葉原, showing how the town looks like on the first weekend. (Rion Ishida)
Jan 14
Japan further tightens quarantine measures
The Japanese government is stepping up coronavirus countermeasures for people entering the country. (NHK)
Jan 13
Japan to suspend entry of all foreigners
The Japanese government plans to suspend the entry of all foreigners as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. (NHK)
Jan 11
Tokyo's major stations remain busy even as virus emergency begins
Little change was seen in the flow of commuters at major train stations in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures Friday morning as a fresh state of emergency came into effect in the metropolitan area to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Japan Times)
Jan 09
Japan to require all people entering country to submit COVID-19 test
Japan will further tighten its border controls from Saturday by requiring all people arriving to submit negative results from virus tests taken within 72 hours of their departure for Japan during the period of the latest state of emergency. (Kyodo)
Jan 09
Airlines cancel 247 domestic flights
Airlines in Japan canceled 247 domestic flights on Friday due to heavy snow and strong winds in areas along the Sea of Japan and Hokkaido. (NHK)