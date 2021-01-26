The major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways says it will suspend services on 16 international routes from late March, as demand falls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANA said on Tuesday that the services to be halted in its new schedule from March 28 through October 30 include those from Narita Airport near Tokyo to New York, as well as to San Francisco.

ANA said it would also reduce the number of flights between Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Los Angeles, Sydney, and Bangkok.

The scale of operations for the period is likely to be about half of last year's initial plan. ANA has now cut about 80 percent of the international flights that had initially been planned.

The company says it will maintain a flexible approach to its operations, while keeping close tabs on demand and the coronavirus situation.