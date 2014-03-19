In Japan, a floating ryokan with only 19 guest rooms

Guntu is a cross between a traditional ryokan and luxury yacht, offering guests the chance to unwind amid the ever-changing landscape of the Seto Inland Sea, as this video (filmed before the pandemic) shows. With only 19 cabins and suites, and a maximum capacity of 38 guests, it's a luxurious getaway that's sweet respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.

ANA to cut international flights in summer by 50% (NHK) Airlines that were hoping to turn the corner this year after a rough 2020 may be in for a rude awakening. Major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is planning to slash international flights during the summer by 50 percent.

Japan virus surge leaves 15,000 on waiting lists for hospitals or other accommodations (Japan Times) At least 15,058 people were on waiting lists for a hospital or a designated accommodations after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month in the 11 prefectures covered by a state of emergency, a Kyodo News survey found, as public health centers have been swamped with a surge in cases cases.

More snow to come, but no buildup in central Tokyo (NHK) Weather officials are warning of more snow in the areas surrounding Tokyo, mainly in mountainous regions. But they say it is unlikely to accumulate in central Tokyo as the temperatures at high altitude did not dip as much as expected.

A train ride into Japan's past (DW Documentary) Kyushu is said to be the wellspring of Japanese civilization. Yet few tourists visit the southernmost of Japan's main islands. This documentary contrasts modern Japanese cities with traditional customs in the countryside.

Foreign visitors to Japan plummet in 2020 (NHK) The coronavirus is having a crushing effect on Japan's tourism industry. The number of foreign visitors in 2020 fell nearly 90 percent from the previous year.