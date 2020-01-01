Coca-Cola starts drink subscription service in Japan
Coca-Cola Japan started a beverage subscription service (flat-rate billing) using vending machines this week.
Customers who set up cashless payments with the official app and apply for the service can purchase one drink a day from a compatible vending machine for 2,700 yen per month.
There are about 340,000 compatible vending machines nationwide.
Subscriptions are also being introduced in industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as fashion and restaurants, with a market size of about 876 billion yen which expanded by nearly 30% in FY2020, according to Yano Research Institute.
自動販売機にサブスクの新サービスが登場です。
日本コカ・コーラは自動販売機を使った飲料のサブスクリプション（定額課金サービス）を今週から始めました。
公式アプリでキャッシュレス決済を設定してサービスを申し込むと、月額2700円で自動販売機から一日1本好きな飲み物を購入できます。
対応する自動販売機は全国で約34万台あるということです。
サブスクリプションはファッションや外食など新型コロナウイルスの影響を受けた業界でも導入が進んでいて、矢野経済研究所によりますと、その市場規模は約8760億円と、2020年度で3割近く拡大しています。 - ANNnewsCH
newsonjapan.com - Apr 15
A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.
NHK - Apr 15
Egyptian authorities are demanding the Japanese owner of the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week last month to pay about 900 million dollars in compensation.
spglobal.com - Apr 15
As returns-hungry Japanese banks may lend or invest even more abroad after a record year of 2020, the lenders face rising risk of defaults and market volatility in their growing overseas operations, analysts warn.
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japanese airline group ANA Holdings will launch a drone delivery service in the fiscal year through March 2023, using a vehicle developed by a German startup to carry daily necessities and medicines to Japan's remote islands and mountainous regions, Nikkei has learned.
Kyodo - Apr 14
The head of Japanese industrial giant Toshiba has stepped down. President and CEO Kurumatani Nobuaki's resignation comes days after the company got a buyout offer from a UK-based investment fund that he had ties to.
Nikkei - Apr 14
NAGOYA, Japan -- Leading Japanese ketchup producer Kagome has stopped importing tomatoes from China's Xinjiang, Nikkei learned Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of Western brands that have ceased sourcing materials from the region over reported abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
Nikkein - Apr 14
Muji brand owner Ryohin Keikaku on Wednesday detailed its steps to address concerns over its use of cotton produced in Xinjiang, as it looks to avoid being caught up in allegations over the use of forced labor in the western Chinese region.
Japan Today - Apr 14
Japanese wholesale prices marked their first annual increase in more than a year in March, a sign that rising commodities costs are pinching corporate margins and adding inflationary pressure to the world's third-largest economy.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
The global economic crises have crushed the markets and every business is struggling for survival.
Nikkei - Apr 13
More Japanese lawmakers and businesses are throwing their support behind shorter workweeks to give families more time to take care of children and older family members, as well as to adapt to a world where remote work is increasingly common.
Nikkei - Apr 13
The reported $20 billion bid to take Toshiba private from U.K.-based private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has the investment community abuzz: Will CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani actually be allowed to pull it off and escape the nets that are encircling him?
Reuters - Apr 10
TOKYO - The number of Japan's "izakaya" dining bars that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.
teslarati.com - Apr 09
Tesla is starting to gain some serious momentum in Japan, thanks to a wave of Model 3 orders.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Apr 09
Japan recently overtook China as the largest international holder of U.S. Treasury securities.
Japan Times - Apr 06
Norwegian robotics and software firm AutoStore AS said Monday that Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire 40% of its shares for $2.8 billion.
NHK - Apr 06
The president of one of Japan's major financial groups has apologized again for systems failures that shut down ATMs across the country. He said the problems have been fixed and the machines are more secure.