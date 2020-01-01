Coca-Cola starts drink subscription service in Japan

A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.

Coca-Cola Japan started a beverage subscription service (flat-rate billing) using vending machines this week.

Customers who set up cashless payments with the official app and apply for the service can purchase one drink a day from a compatible vending machine for 2,700 yen per month.

There are about 340,000 compatible vending machines nationwide.

Subscriptions are also being introduced in industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as fashion and restaurants, with a market size of about 876 billion yen which expanded by nearly 30% in FY2020, according to Yano Research Institute.