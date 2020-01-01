Sponsor Toyota to skip Olympic TV commercials amid lacklustre support in Japan
Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Motor Corp, Akio Toyoda, and other executives will not attend the opening ceremony either, Toyota said on Monday.
“It is true that Toyota will not be attending the opening ceremony, and the decision was made considering various factors including no spectators,” a spokesperson said.”We will not be airing any commercials related to the Games in Japan,” she added.
Some 60 Japanese corporations who have paid more than $3 billion for sponsorship rights to the postponed 2020 Olympics now face a dilemma over whether or not to tie their brands to an event that has so far failed to win strong public backing.
With just four days before the opening ceremony in Tokyo, 68% of respondents in an Asahi newspaper poll expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organisers to control coronavirus infections, with 55% saying they were opposed to the Games going ahead.
Three-quarters of the 1,444 people in the telephone survey said they agreed with a decision to ban spectators from events.
As COVID-19 cases rise in Tokyo, now under its fourth state of emergency, public concern has grown that hosting an event with tens of thousands of overseas athletes, officials and journalists could accelerate infection rates in Japan’s capital and introduce variants that are more infectious or deadlier.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said he hopes the Japanese public will warm to the Games once competition begins and as Japanese athletes begin winning medals. The Tokyo Olympics run July 23 through Aug. 8.
“We will continue to co-operate and work closely with organisers such as Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020, and the IOC to ensure we have a safe and secure environment for the Games,” government spokesperson, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a regular briefing.- indianexpress.com
indianexpress.com - Jul 19
Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota will not run Olympics-related TV commercials amid lacklustre public support for the Olympics, with two-thirds of Japanese doubting organisers can keep the Games safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a local media poll.
NHK - Jul 19
A Japanese court has handed down prison sentences to two US citizens who helped former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan.
Japan Today - Jul 19
Foreign luxury cars priced at more than 10 million yen in Japan are becoming popular among wealthy people who cannot travel abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic and who are willing to spend money on the back of higher global share prices.
Kyodo - Jul 17
A bunch of high-end red grapes sold Friday in central Japan for 1.4 million yen ($12,700) in the season's first auction, up 100,000 yen from the year before and setting a record for the third straight year.
Nikkei - Jul 16
Shimano's showroom at its headquarters in Osaka is a shrine to the technology that has made the company a household name in global cycling.
Nikkei - Jul 16
TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing on Thursday stressed that the company does not use any materials linked to human rights violations in the supply chain amid rising concerns over forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.
NHK - Jul 15
Japan's auto manufacturers are closely watching a move by the European Union to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
BBC - Jul 15
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn became an international fugitive after fleeing house arrest in Japan in 2019.
NHK - Jul 13
Officials from the Japan Fair Trade Commission are investigating the actions of some of the country's biggest energy providers.
Japan Times - Jul 13
As Japan plows ahead with its COVID-19 inoculation program, more vaccine-hesitant employees are voicing concerns over workplace discrimination and maltreatment stemming from their refusal to get jabs.
NHK - Jul 12
Major Japanese companies may halt the use of cotton from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The firms are reviewing their supply chains amid allegations that the material is produced with forced labor.
NHK - Jul 12
The price of used vehicles has soared in Japan, hitting the second-highest level in the past decade, last month.
Kyodo - Jul 12
Nearly 30 percent of respondents in a private-sector survey said their summer bonuses fell from last year, indicating that more Japanese people are feeling the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic hurting corporate earnings.
NHK - Jul 12
An unopened copy of Japanese game company Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda" sold for a record 870,000 dollars at an auction in the United States on Friday.
Nikkei - Jul 11
Google's foray into fintech services in Japan threatens to drastically change the smartphone payment market, challenging PayPay and other leading cashless payment companies that are already struggling to win customers after offering big refunds.
Kyodo - Jul 11
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has said it will start programs to support both the private and work-life of foreign workers at its convenience stores as part of efforts to retain them amid a labor shortage due to Japan's graying population.