Japan to ease quarantine rules for the vaccinated
Under the current rules, travelers from the countries and territories where the coronavirus is running rampant have been required to stay at designated facilities for three days following their arrival in Japan.
Upon leaving the facilities, they still have to self-isolate in their homes or other locations in Japan until 14 days have passed since their arrival in the country.
The government will ease the rules on October 1. Those with proof of getting vaccinated at least 14 days before their entry into Japan will be exempt from the three-day stay at designated facilities.
The vaccines they receive must be those approved by Japanese authorities.
Such people will still have to self-isolate at their homes or other locations. But they will be able to end self-isolation early, if they test negative after at least 10 days after their arrival.
On the other hand, travelers from the nine countries will be required to stay at the designated facilities for six days and then will have to self-isolate at their homes or other places until 14 days have passed since their arrival.
The countries are Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the Philippines, Brazil, Venezuela, and Peru.
政府は新型コロナウイルスの水際対策について、ワクチン接種証明書を持っている人を対象に来月から入国後の待機期間を14日間から10日間に短縮する方針を固めました。
現在、政府はすべての入国者に対し、自宅などで14日間の待機を求めています。
しかし、世界的にワクチン接種が進むなか、政府はワクチン接種証明書を持っている人を対象に入国後10日目以降に受けた検査で陰性だった場合、残りの期間の待機を求めない方針を固めました。
対象となるのはファイザー、モデルナ、アストラゼネカのワクチンを接種した人です。
来月1日の午前0時以降に入国・帰国する人が対象となります。 - ANNnewsCH
NHK - Sep 29
Japan's government will ease quarantine rules in October for vaccinated travelers entering the country, except those coming from nine nations where the Mu variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed.
NHK - Sep 28
Typhoon Mindulle is forecast to approach Tokyo's Izu Islands around Friday, while maintaining its power.
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 27
I took the Japan's vending machine ferry from Tokyo to Shinmoji. This overnight ferry has a lot of food vending machines instead of a restaurant.
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's highest peak, Mount Fuji, drew the smallest number of hikers during the summer climbing season in 40 years.
Reina Scully - Sep 27
Okay, this vlog ended up being a lot more about food than I intended, but like I said in the video food ALWAYS tastes so much better when you're at the beach~
Armadas - Sep 26
Amami Oshima in located between Kyushu and Okinawa. The island is covered with subtropical rain forests and has high biodiversity value.
NHK - Sep 25
A turtle found on a runway at an international airport serving Tokyo prevented aircraft from taking off for a short time on Friday. One of the planes left idling on the tarmac features a turtle design.
Life in Japan - Sep 25
Want to enter Japan in 2021? Not so fast! There’s a lot of things you need to have in hand before you can even get on that plane. Negative COVID tests, visas and special documents are only the beginning — here's what it takes to make it to Japan in 2021!
Javis and Lea - Sep 24
This was part 2 of our Kyoto trip, and it features Kiyomizu-dera Temple and Fushimi Inari Shrine, Kyoto's 2 most popular attractions!
NHK - Sep 22
A monkey has been caught on the premises of Haneda Airport in Tokyo. It is believed to be wild.
TBS NEWS - Sep 22
ＴＢＳのカメラマンが撮影する中秋の名月。今年は８年ぶりに十五夜で満月となりました。
Let's ask Shogo -Your Japanese friend in Kyoto - Sep 21
You might have an image that Japan is a very safe country with hardly any crimes. But if you take a closer look, the reality might be a bit different.
Japan Times - Sep 21
KYOTO – The ancient capital of Kyoto has long been a tourist mecca, attracting domestic and international travelers to its World Heritage-designated temples, shrines and rock gardens.
Hun3tr - Sep 20
This is the cinematic showcase of Kyoto, Japan built by the PippenFTS YouTube group.
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 19
I traveled from Tomakomai, Hokkaido to Niigata by Shin Nihonkai Ferry. It was another relaxing ferry ride in Japan.