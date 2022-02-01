McDonald's Japan to put large-size fries back on menu
Kyodo -- Feb 04
McDonald's Co. (Japan) said Friday it will put medium- and large-size french fries back on the menu next Monday after their sale was suspended for nearly a month due to a potato shortage for the second time since last December.
The larger size options will return to all of the around 2,900 McDonald's restaurants across Japan from 10:30 a.m. on Monday after worldwide logistics disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic delayed potato imports from North America, leading the company to suspend the sale of medium and large portions since Jan. 9.
The hamburger chain only offered small-size fries in the meantime to ensure that it could continue to sell the popular item during the shortage.
To help fix the issue, McDonald's said that a new transport route from the eastern coast of North America was arranged as flooding near a Vancouver port and bad weather were also blamed for the disruption of potato imports.
日本マクドナルドは一時休止していたマックフライポテトのMサイズとLサイズの販売を7日に再開します。 - ANNnewsCH
Kyodo - Feb 04
Japan's service sector shrinks amid Covid-19 surge
Japan's services sector activity contracted at the fastest pace in five months in January in a sign business faced pressure from a record surge in new coronavirus infections due to the Omicron variant.
Vending machines for frozen takeout take off in Japan
Japanese restaurants that have shortened operating hours during the pandemic are relying increasingly on frozen food vending machines to make up for the lost traffic.
Toyota stays world's top seller in 2021
Toyota Motor is once again the number one automaker in the world, claiming the top sales spot in 2021 for the second year in a row.
Microsoft’s Activision purchase could leave Japanese video game-makers out in the cold
Microsoft Corp. threw down the gauntlet last week with its biggest-ever acquisition, agreeing to purchase Activision Blizzard Inc. for a whopping $68.7 billion (Y7.8 trillion) in a deal that could preclude major shakeups in the lucrative video game industry.
Japan to flag underpriced IPOs as antitrust law violation
The Fair Trade Commission will warn brokerage firms that underpricing initial public offerings on the stock exchange may violate the antimonopoly law, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Crunch time: 'Miracle' Japanese snack gets first price hike in decades
The maker of Japan’s Umaibo corn puff is raising prices for the first time, in a shock for fans of the “miracle” snack beloved for decades for its crunch and Y10 ($0.09) price tag.
Average condo price in Tokyo area hits record high in 2021
The average unit price of new condominiums in Tokyo and its vicinity in 2021 hit a record high of 62.60 million yen ($550,000), surpassing the previous high recorded in 1990 during an asset-inflated bubble, a research institute said Tuesday.
Panasonic to start producing new Tesla batteries in 2023
Panasonic will start the mass production of new lithium-ion batteries that will increase the range of electric vehicles over 15% as early as 2023 to compete with rival South Korean and Chinese battery makers.
Toyota extends production curbs in Japan as COVID infections rise
Toyota Motor Corp will halt more production in Japan this month because COVID-19 infections among autoworkers had slowed supplies of parts, the company said on Monday.
Japan pearl prices surge as men too don the precious beads
While it has been said that pearls are the queen of gems and the gem of queens, the latest fashion trends in Japan are showing the precious jewels are also fit for kings.
Yen's lost decades: Japanese buying power sinks to near 50-year low
A measure of the yen's strength has fallen to almost its lowest level in half a century as a combination of currency weakness and stagnant prices saps its purchasing power.
Japan consumer prices up for fourth month
Japan's consumer prices rose last month for the fourth month in a row, mainly on the back of higher energy costs.
Convenience store sales up in 2021 on stay-home demand
Sales at convenience stores in Japan in 2021 rose 0.6% from the previous year to Y10.3 trillion on a same-store basis, marking the first growth in two years, the Japan Franchise Association said Thursday.
7 Tips On How To Become Your Own Boss
Have you been sitting in your office or cubicle wishing you could be your boss but are scared you lack the necessary skills?
Toyota output to fall short of annual target of 9m vehicles
Toyota Motor's annual vehicle output will fall below the latest target of 9 million for the fiscal year ending March, as the chip shortage in Southeast Asia takes a further toll, the automaker announced on Tuesday.
