Japan defense minister: 3 N.Korean missiles landed outside Japan's EEZ

Japan's defense minister says North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Thursday evening.

Kishi Nobuo told reporters that the missiles were launched from around the western coast of North Korea toward the Sea of Japan. He said they are estimated to have reached a maximum height of about 100 kilometers and flown around 350 kilometers before landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Kishi also said there were no reports of damage to aircraft or ships by the missiles.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff say three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from the Sunan area near Pyongyang shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Both the Japanese and South Korean governments have condemned the launch, calling it a threat to international peace and security.

North Korea has launched missiles every month this year.