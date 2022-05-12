Japan defense minister: 3 N.Korean missiles landed outside Japan's EEZ
NHK -- May 13
Japan's defense minister says North Korea fired three ballistic missiles on Thursday evening.
Kishi Nobuo told reporters that the missiles were launched from around the western coast of North Korea toward the Sea of Japan. He said they are estimated to have reached a maximum height of about 100 kilometers and flown around 350 kilometers before landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Kishi also said there were no reports of damage to aircraft or ships by the missiles.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff say three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from the Sunan area near Pyongyang shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Both the Japanese and South Korean governments have condemned the launch, calling it a threat to international peace and security.
North Korea has launched missiles every month this year.
Fears Japan's Okinawa will become a front line again
Reuters - May 13
Japan's Okinawa is set to mark 50 years since the United States ended its occupation, but there are renewed fears the East China Sea island chain will become a battlefield again.
Japan defense minister: 3 N.Korean missiles landed outside Japan's EEZ
Japanese government debt hits record Y1 quadrillion as leaders struggle to correct course on spending
yahoo.com - May 11
The Japanese government's long-term debt has hit a record Y1 quadrillion (approximately $7.6 trillion) for the first time ever.
Japan grants emergency food aid to Yemen
arabnews.com - May 10
The Japanese government on May 10 extended an Emergency Grant Aid of $10 million, in response to the food crisis in Yemen, and said this assistance was expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people.
Will Korea, Japan be able to reset fraught ties?
koreaherald.com - May 09
A Japanese foreign minister arrived in South Korea for the first time in four years on Monday ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony for Yoon Suk-yeol, raising hopes for possible improvements in relations with the incoming conservative administration.
Japan to ban Russian oil imports 'in principle,' prime minister says
Reuters - May 09
Japan will ban Russian crude oil imports "in principle," as part of a Group of Seven (G7) campaign to counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after an online meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday.
N.Korea launches suspected ballistic missile
NHK - May 07
Japanese Defense Ministry officials say North Korea has launched a projectile that is thought to have been a ballistic missile.
Japanese lawmakers tour Sado mine in push for UNESCO bid
KBS - May 07
A Japanese newspaper reported that the country's ruling party lawmakers visited the Sado mine located on the island of Sado in Niigata Prefecture where Koreans were subject to forced labor during the colonial period.
Russia tests anti-submarine missile in Sea of Japan
NHK - May 07
Russia's defense ministry announced on Friday that the country's military had successfully tested a new anti-submarine missile system in the Sea of Japan.
Putin warned over 'barbaric' invasion as UK and Japan reach historic agreement on trade
express.co.uk - May 06
Boris Johnson has agreed to deepen defence and trade links with Japan following diplomatic talks with the country's premier in Downing Street.
Kishida announces new sanctions on Russia
NHK - May 06
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced additional sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of about 140 more individuals, as well as more assets of Russian banks.
South Korea, Japan condemn Pyongyang for firing ballistic missile
CNA - May 05
South Korea and Japan have condemned North Korea for launching yet another ballistic missile.
Russia bans entry of Japan PM, 62 others indefinitely
Nikkei - May 05
Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many high-ranking officials for an indefinite period in a fresh round of sanctions against Japan, amid rising tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Ukraine.
Pope Francis, Japan’s Kishida discuss hopes for nuclear-free world
South China Morning Post - May 05
Pope Francis and the prime minister of Japan, the only country to be hit by atomic bombs, met on Wednesday and discussed their common hope for a world free of nuclear weapons.
Japanese people protest against move to amend pacifist constitution
CGTN - May 04
People across Japan rallied on Tuesday to protest against the government's attempts to revise its constitution, as May 3 marks the country's Constitution Memorial Day.
Japan's defense chief calls for 'active use' of combat drones
Nikkei - May 04
As unmanned aerial vehicles prove a critical tool in Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has signaled a growing interest in applications for combat drones.
