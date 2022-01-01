Inside Tokyo's Insane $36,000 Private Hotel Room
Abroad in Japan -- May 16
Tokyo's luxurious accommodation knows no limits. This time we go inside a private members club with a $39,000 fee, where members are rewarded with the ultimate luxury escape.
Japan looks to waive airport COVID tests for vaccinated travelers
Nikkei - May 12
The Japanese government is considering exempting certain inbound travelers from the COVID-19 test now required at ports of entry, starting as early as June, Nikkei has learned.
Japan is set to open its doors in June, but some locals aren’t happy about it
cnbc.com - May 11
As countries across Asia reopen to international travelers, Japan — one of the continent’s most popular destinations — remains firmly closed.
Govt. mulling raising cap on daily arrivals to 20,000
NHK - May 11
Japan's government is considering raising the cap on new arrivals per day from the current 10,000 to 20,000, starting next month.
Riding on Japan’s Cheapest Overnight Train | Sunrise Express
Solo Solo Travel - May 10
Today, we are riding the extended Sunrise Seto Express from Tokyo to Kotohira.
Holiday destinations that will enrich your life
newsonjapan.com - May 10
When was the last time you had a life-changing experience? You've spent the last years of your life stuck at home, urging to get out and travel, but were unable to because of the pandemic.
First Class Suite on the Japan’s Cute Ferry | Shinmoji to Osaka
Solo Travel Japan - May 09
The last time I took Hankyu Ferry, I tried First Class Royal. It was gorgeous. This time, I will try another option, First Class Suite.
Sweden? Japan? UK? Debates over who had a ‘good’ Covid won’t end
theguardian.com - May 08
National Covid death rates are, inevitably, political. How could they not be when they are viewed as evidence for good or bad government on matters of life or death?
Japan to boost tourism at Ainu culture complex
Kyodo - May 08
The Japanese government will promote inbound tourism to a major cultural complex in Hokkaido dedicated to the indigenous Ainu people, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday.
The Japanese City with the Most Hot Springs in the World | Beppu, Japan
Life Where I'm From - May 07
Beppu is the Japanese city with the most hot springs in the world.
Gov't confirms it will start accepting some foreign tourists in June
Japan Today - May 07
Japan will resume accepting some foreign tourists in June at the earliest, a government source said Friday, likely reversing a ban on their entry introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan premier Kishida pledges to relax border controls by next month
straitstimes.com - May 06
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would loosen Japan's virus-related border controls in line with other wealthy democracies next month, as he sought to boost consumer spending to fight an economic slowdown.
Tsukiji Fish Market 2022 | Tokyo Japan Food Tour
STEFATTY - May 05
Today I'm taking you on another food tour, this time we're going to Tokyo's famous Tsukiji Fish Market!
15 Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
The Supreme - May 04
There are plenty of oddities to be discovered in Japan, but what are the wonderfully weirdest things?
Free COVID-19 tests given at crowded Haneda Airport
NHK - May 04
With Japan in the midst of a spring holiday, many airline passengers are being tested free of charge for the coronavirus at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
Beautiful Trip by Overnight Ferry in Japan | Kagoshima to Yoron
Solo Travel Japan - May 02
I took an overnight ferry from Kagoshima to one of the beautiful islands in Japan. On this route, two ferry companies alternately operate once a day. Today's ship is Queen Coral Cross, operated by Marix Line.
