Golf: Japan win Queen Sirikit Cup
Ahead of this week's Queen Sirikit Cup at the par-72 Masters course at Laguna National, the 19-year-old thought: "How great it would be if we could emulate her and win the tournament for Japan just like she did in 2002?"
That would be no small feat as South Korea had won the last six editions.
However, on Friday (May 27), Hashimoto and her 17-year-old teammates Ayaka Tezuka and Miku Ueta did just that, as they delivered a gross combined score (only the best two scores of each round count) of 20-under 556 and romped to a seven-stroke victory over New Zealand.
South Korea finished third at 10-under 566, while hosts Singapore were fourth out of 13 teams on nine-under 567, which is their joint-best finish since the tournament began in 1979.
It was by no means straightforward for Japan as the New Zealanders had closed the gap to just one stroke after the third round on Thursday. ...continue reading
