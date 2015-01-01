Japan women in 30s stay in workforce as parental benefits improve
But many are only part-timers, leaving room for more progress
Nikkei -- May 28
Women in their 30s in Japan continue to make progress in workforce participation, greatly flattening their once-pronounced M-shaped dip stemming from pressure to quit jobs and become stay-at-home mothers.
Among the working-age population, which starts at age 15, the percentage of women employed or actively looking for work has historically veered sharply lower for those in their 30s compared with women in their 20s or 40s.
Japan's M-shaped curve had been conspicuously deeper than comparable graphs for other countries, shining a harsh light on the issues faced by women in the labor environment here.
But labor participation among women aged 30 to 34 climbed 5.5 percentage points from 2015 to 79.6% in 2020, government data out Friday shows. The share for 35- to 39-year-old women rose 5.2 points to 78.2%.
Back in 1985, the figure for women aged 30 to 34 came to just 49.3%. ...continue reading
Foreign workers learn the fast food ropes
NewsOnJapan - May 24
TOKYO, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Mos Burger has hired 16 Vietnamese nationals who have acquired residence status through "specific skills" for foreign workers and made their training public.
Number of Ukrainian evacuees to Japan reaches 1,000
abs-cbn.com - May 22
The number of evacuees from Ukraine to Japan since Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country in late February reached 1,000 on Saturday, immigration authorities said.
Abortion In Japan: A History
unseenjapan.com - May 22
It may not currently be a topic of polite conversation in much of local society, but abortion in Japan has existed for as long as people have.
13 women awarded damages over Japan exam discrimination
BBC - May 20
A medical school in Japan has been ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for discriminating against them in entrance exams.
Govt.: No need to wear masks outdoors if people have little conversation
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has issued a fresh recommendation on the use of face masks. It says people need not wear a face mask when out of doors even if there is not a great distance between themselves and others. The advice is based on the assumption that little to no conversation is taking place.
Tokugawa Japan wasn't nearly as isolated as history books teach
Japan Today - May 18
The draconian Sakoku-rei or Seclusion Edict, as ordered by Shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu, in 1636, would seal off the country from the outside world for the next two centuries.
Being The Only Black Girl at a Japanese Elementary School (Black in Japan)
The Black Experience Japan - May 18
In this video, I sat down with my 7 year old daughter to talk about life at a Japanese elementary school as a black girl. This is her take.
How to become fluent in Japanese? - Interview with Steve Kaufmann
TAKASHii from Japan - May 16
Steve Kaufmann is a Swedish-born Canadian polyglot. As of 2022, he has an understanding of 20 languages.
Japanese Urban Legends: Seven School Mysteries
Tara A. Devlin - May 15
The Seven School Mysteries are a staple of Japanese horror, but how did they come about and, perhaps most importantly, what are they?
Children's medical visits fall 20% as parents opt not to skip work
Nikkei - May 15
TOKYO -- Young children in Japan made 20% fewer doctor visits last year. Some experts credit widespread mask-wearing but others say many parents kept their children away from hospitals out of fear they would not be able to work if their kids contract the novel coronavirus.
Listening in Japanese/ Learn Kanji while walking around Kyoto
Miku Real Japanese - May 14
I'm going to Kyoto city to look for some kanji.
Fried Shrimp with Spicy Sauce | EBI chilli | Japanese food recipe
Kimono Mom - May 14
Today, we made EBI Chilli, fried shrimp with spicy sauce! It's delicious and easy to make!
