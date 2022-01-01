Anonymous man gives school 1 million yen with letter saying 'Don't lose to Corona'

KITAKYUSHU, May 28 (NewsOnJapan) - An anonymous man has sent 1 million yen in cash to a junior high school in Fukuoka prefecture as a donation, accompanied by a letter saying "Don't lose to Corona".

On 13 May, the man visited Kiyase Junior High School in Kitakyushu City by taxi and handed an envelope to the clerical staff, saying, "I want you to give it to the principal."

Inside the envelope was a letter with 1 million yen in cash and the words "Don't lose to Corona. Please help the children. Graduates of 1950."