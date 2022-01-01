Public schools in Japan suffering from record teacher shortage

Public schools are facing shortages of teachers across Japan shortly following the beginning of the new academic year in April.

Fewer permanent teachers, coupled with job seekers’ tendencies to shy away from becoming educators due to the long working hours, are believed to have resulted in the current deficit.

The education ministry conducted its first survey over the issue last fiscal year, revealing 1,897 public education facilities nationwide are short of 2,558 teachers as of April last year, when the school year started. ...continue reading