5 Things to Consider Before Getting a Japanese Sword
Sword-making was a pastime undertaken by numerous aristocrats of that era. Katana and various Samurai swords were not only made from a piece of beautiful steel—they were the result of a sacred ritual. Mentioned below are 5 things to look out for before getting a Japanese Sword.
Things to Take Note of Before Getting a Japanese Sword
Several things need to be looked into before getting a Japanese Sword. They include;
It should be created by hand
To be considered a genuine katana, a sword must be handcrafted in Japan by a skilled artisan, and the Hamon tempering line must be visible as evidence.
It should have a sharp edge
Japanese swords are known for their razor-sharp blades. So, if you're thinking of acquiring one, ensure that it has a sharp blade.
The body should be made of steel
The steel used to make a Japanese Sword is important to consider while purchasing one. Steel is OK, but any type of steel should not be used. Stainless steel is the only option.
It should glow and sparkle
Always look for a high-gloss finish on a Japanese sword or Katana whenever purchasing one. This way, you may be sure that what you're receiving is unique.
It should have a Mekuki
A Mekuki is a peg that secures a blade to its grip. Whenever purchasing a Japanese sword, take caution to look for the Mekuki.
Types of Japanese Swords
It's hardly surprising that Samurai swords have evolved through time, given their extensive heritage. It is common to discern genuine katana swords from fakes by their length, history, and curve. The numerous varieties of samurai swords are listed below.
Tachi
Throughout the Koto era, these Japanese swords had a curvy blade grip and were held with the blade pointing downwards.
Uchigatana
The uchigatana was the next in line after the tachi. It had straight handles as well as a variety of options for the curve, which made it unique. When we classify "Uchi" and "gatana" into their parts, we get "hit" and "sword," respectively. Uchigatana swords, which initially were of poor grade, eventually supplanted the Tachi nearly totally. The uchigatana is the immediate ancestor of the vast amount of real current katana swords.
Shin Gunto
Swords from the west that were made with lesser grades replaced Japanese katanas in the late 1800s and early 1900s throughout the West. Patriot pride swept Japan in the 1930s and ushered in the traditional Japanese costume, with few contemporary tweaks. As a consequence, the shin-gunto ("new military sword") was created and was later used to kill prisoners of war throughout World War II. After World War II, the durability of shin-gunto swords deteriorated because of a lack of materials in Japan.
Daisho
Traditionally wielded by Warriors, the Daisho (which translates to "big and small") is a set of katana blades (the daito as well as the shoto).
Bottomline
The Japanese sword, also known as the katana, is not just any sword. It represents a lot of things and has a lot of meaning, it is a sword held in high esteem.
Mainichi - Jun 01
None of 78 public schools surveyed recently by the Kumamoto prefectural education board were demanding students submit documents proving they had naturally wavy or non-black hair, but nearly half still had dress codes regulating underwear.
Trash Taste Highlights - May 31
It's really fun to look at the symbols in hiragana and katakana and try to think of ways to remember them.
peoplematters.in - May 31
More than two-thirds of graduates in Japan stay in their first job for more than three years, according to research by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation.
trtworld.com - May 31
Scientists in Japan find that listening to groove music has a positive effect on the mental capacity of people who say such music makes them feel clear-headed.
newsonjapan.com - May 30
Japan is a country known for its beauty. From the mesmerising Geishas to art like sushi pieces, stunning Japanese art, and the beautiful blossom season.
Asahi - May 29
Public schools are facing shortages of teachers across Japan shortly following the beginning of the new academic year in April.
Kyodo - May 29
Four Japanese national universities plan to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($79 billion) fund established by the government to bring institutions up to par with the world's top universities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.
NewsOnJapan - May 28
KITAKYUSHU, May 28 (NewsOnJapan) - An anonymous man has sent 1 million yen in cash to a junior high school in Fukuoka prefecture as a donation, accompanied by a letter saying "Don't lose to Corona".
Nikkei - May 28
Women in their 30s in Japan continue to make progress in workforce participation, greatly flattening their once-pronounced M-shaped dip stemming from pressure to quit jobs and become stay-at-home mothers.
Kings and Generals - May 26
The Shimabara Rebellion (島原の乱) was an uprising that occurred in the Shimabara Domain of the Tokugawa Shogunate in Japan from 17 December 1637 to 15 April 1638.
mb.com.ph - May 25
The Japanese government, through the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is opening its door to 50 nurses and 300 careworkers.
NewsOnJapan - May 24
TOKYO, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Mos Burger has hired 16 Vietnamese nationals who have acquired residence status through "specific skills" for foreign workers and made their training public.