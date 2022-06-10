Japan's licensed tour guides still face tough times
NHK -- Jun 10
An association of licensed tour guides in Japan says it has yet to receive requests to escort foreign tourists despite the reopening of the country's borders.
Officials of the Japan Federation of Certified Guides, or JFG, say they have only received a few orders so far and they are all for tours next year.
The organization has about 1,000 nationally licensed guide interpreters which it sends to tour agencies and hotels.
The number of foreign arrivals is presently capped at 20,000 per day. Tourists are restricted to escorted trips arranged by travel agencies.
The JFG says that people overseas are saying they will refrain from visiting Japan under the current conditions.
A survey of the federation's members last year found that nearly 80 percent of respondents had almost no income from tour guiding.
Japanese Invasion of Alaska - Pacific War #29 Animated Historical DOCUMENTARY
Kings and Generals - Jun 08
Concurrent to the Battle of Midway and the death of the 1st Kido Butai, Admiral Yamamoto had devised a plan to strike Dutch Harbor and invade the first territory in North America: the Aleutian Islands.
Kings and Generals - Jun 08
Concurrent to the Battle of Midway and the death of the 1st Kido Butai, Admiral Yamamoto had devised a plan to strike Dutch Harbor and invade the first territory in North America: the Aleutian Islands.
Strange Japanese gestures and body language
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Jun 08
The reasoning why the v sign with the palm facing you is considered offensive to some is because back in the medieval era, English longbowmen would use that gesture as a taunt towards the French because the French would have supposedly cut off those 2 fingers of any archers they captured so they wouldn't be able to use their bows anymore because of how dangerous and effective they were.
Japanese Ammo with Misa - Jun 08
The reasoning why the v sign with the palm facing you is considered offensive to some is because back in the medieval era, English longbowmen would use that gesture as a taunt towards the French because the French would have supposedly cut off those 2 fingers of any archers they captured so they wouldn't be able to use their bows anymore because of how dangerous and effective they were.
Where to Go for Help in College
newsonjapan.com - Jun 08
Whether It's One Assignment or Your Entire Course Load, There's Help Out There
newsonjapan.com - Jun 08
Whether It's One Assignment or Your Entire Course Load, There's Help Out There
Japanese Kanji: How to Use the One Radical 一
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - Jun 08
In this video you will learn one of the most common Japanese Kanji and radical: 一 (one).
Learn Japanese with JapanesePod101.com - Jun 08
In this video you will learn one of the most common Japanese Kanji and radical: 一 (one).
6 Academic Skills You Need Before Starting College
newsonjapan.com - Jun 08
Getting into college is no easy feat. You likely studied incredibly hard, were extensively involved in co-curricular, and perhaps even volunteered and/or worked in your free time.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 08
Getting into college is no easy feat. You likely studied incredibly hard, were extensively involved in co-curricular, and perhaps even volunteered and/or worked in your free time.
Japan government to shift vocational training focus to digital skills
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan will shift the focus of its public vocational training programs to fields with growth potential, focusing on the digital realm and decarbonization efforts, in an attempt to enhance productivity, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Jun 07
Japan will shift the focus of its public vocational training programs to fields with growth potential, focusing on the digital realm and decarbonization efforts, in an attempt to enhance productivity, Nikkei has learned.
Why Japanese are Unwilling to Improve their English
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 06
As many of you probably know, Japanese people are one of the worst English speakers in the world. Even though Japan is supposed to have a relatively high level of education, why is it so difficult for the people to learn English?
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 06
As many of you probably know, Japanese people are one of the worst English speakers in the world. Even though Japan is supposed to have a relatively high level of education, why is it so difficult for the people to learn English?
Japan confirms record low of 811,604 births last year
Nikkei - Jun 04
The number of births in 2021 in Japan fell by 3.5% from the previous year to 811,604, hitting the lowest level on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday.
Nikkei - Jun 04
The number of births in 2021 in Japan fell by 3.5% from the previous year to 811,604, hitting the lowest level on record, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare on Friday.
The Problem With "Feudal" Japan
The Shogunate - Jun 04
There is a debate today over the usage of the term Feudalism, especially when describing Japan during the age of the Samurai.
The Shogunate - Jun 04
There is a debate today over the usage of the term Feudalism, especially when describing Japan during the age of the Samurai.
Tokyo to allow foreigners to work as beauticians, 1st in Japan
Kyodok - Jun 04
The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it will allow foreigners to work as beauticians from October using a national regulation scheme, marking the first time the country's beauty industry has been opened up to them.
Kyodok - Jun 04
The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it will allow foreigners to work as beauticians from October using a national regulation scheme, marking the first time the country's beauty industry has been opened up to them.
Japanese words and phrases all anime fans should know
OTAKU - Jun 03
Video includes different Japanese words which are mostly used in all anime. Learning simple words can be beneficial.
OTAKU - Jun 03
Video includes different Japanese words which are mostly used in all anime. Learning simple words can be beneficial.
Scandal-hit Nihon Univ. to appoint author Hayashi as chairwoman
Kyodo - Jun 03
Tokyo's Nihon University plans to appoint award-winning author Mariko Hayashi to head its board in an effort to revamp its leadership after a series of scandals involving a former board chairman, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
Kyodo - Jun 03
Tokyo's Nihon University plans to appoint award-winning author Mariko Hayashi to head its board in an effort to revamp its leadership after a series of scandals involving a former board chairman, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
Education Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7