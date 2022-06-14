Govt. report promotes investment in science, technology
The annual white paper on science, technology and innovation approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday highlighted challenges to Japan becoming a science-and-technology-oriented nation. The push to improve research is a pillar of the government's growth strategy.
The report notes that two decades ago, Japan ranked fourth globally in terms of research-paper quality. Japan was overtaken by India in 2018 in the rankings and now has fallen into 10th place.
The white paper says one of the factors behind the drop was that Japanese universities and businesses did not see much of an increase in research and development expenses over the past 20 years.
Expenses in universities increased 23.4-fold in China in that period, 4.7-fold in South Korea, 2.6-fold in the United States, but only 0.9-fold in Japan.
The report notes that in Japan, universities produce more than 70 percent of research papers.
The paper also called for other efforts to strengthen research at universities and to support young researchers. It says top-level researchers in Japan should be given backing to conduct joint studies with their overseas counterparts.
The paper also says that as cutting-edge science and technology becomes the core competition area among countries, the government must intensely promote research in areas including quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
Kyodo - Jun 13
A bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults was passed Monday at an upper house plenary session, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan.
Tokyo Lens - Jun 13
Is Kyoto, Japan really going bankrupt? Was the whole thing a lie? Or does the answer to this question sit in a very comfortable space that rides the border between these two?
wkzo.com - Jun 11
Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms.
channelnewsasia.com - Jun 11
Singapore and Japan have signed an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges that identifies new areas of cooperation, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Saturday (Jun 11).
NHK - Jun 11
A citizens' group has filed a criminal complaint against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and three others over free alcoholic drinks offered by a major beverage company to parties held by Abe's political support association.
Kyodo - Jun 10
A House of Representatives member who belongs to a ruling party faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced growing calls on Friday from fellow lawmakers to explain himself over a magazine report that he went out for drinks with an 18-year-old girl and gave her 40,000 yen ($300).
staradvertiser.com - Jun 10
U.N. member nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council today with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.
Al Jazeera - Jun 08
Russia’s foreign ministry has said it is suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands, accusing Tokyo of failing to make payments required under the deal.
WION - Jun 05
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
globalcirculate.com - Jun 05
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
Nikkei - Jun 01
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will recuperate at home until at least June 11, officials said.