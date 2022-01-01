Everything You Need To Know About New Japan Pro Wrestling
WrestleTalk -- Jun 20
What does one need to know about new Japan pro wrestling being a promotion with half a century of history to poll from could leave that question with a bloated answer but fear not today will not be the day that I gather kids around the lemon tree and talk for hours on end.
Boxing champ Inoue's home burglarized during Donaire fight
While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home.
Naoya Inoue unifies 3 boxing bantamweight titles
Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday.
Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda wins his 8th French Open title
Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.
Kenichi Horie becomes world's oldest to sail solo across Pacific
An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.
Matsuyama disqualified for too much paint on his 3-wood
Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified Thursday when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment.
2022 TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) | JRA Official
TOKYO YUSHUN (JAPANESE DERBY) (G1) 2400m, Turf
Tokyo Olympics legacy venue proving a chronic headache
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
Japan Coast Guard diver sets world record for consecutive pull-ups
A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.
Japanese Sports Day | Reaction
The sports festival at Japan's high school is a huge annual event.
Golf: Japan win Queen Sirikit Cup
SINGAPORE - As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Mizayato.
French Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out in opening round by Amanda Anisimova
Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.
Sumo: Terunofuji raises 7th Emperor's Cup after loss by Takanosho
Lone yokozuna Terunofuji clinched his seventh Emperor's Cup at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, defeating ozeki Mitakeumi after the joint overnight leader, No. 4 maegashira Takanosho, lost to No. 12 Sadanoumi.
