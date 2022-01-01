Everything You Need To Know About New Japan Pro Wrestling

What does one need to know about new Japan pro wrestling being a promotion with half a century of history to poll from could leave that question with a bloated answer but fear not today will not be the day that I gather kids around the lemon tree and talk for hours on end.

Boxing champ Inoue's home burglarized during Donaire fight

ivpressonline.com - Jun 09

While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home. While Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue was winning his title bout against Nonito Donaire, burglars were breaking into his home.

Naoya Inoue unifies 3 boxing bantamweight titles

Nikkei - Jun 08

Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday. Naoya Inoue became the first Japanese to hold a world title from three different sanctioning bodies with a second-round technical knockout of Nonito Donaire of the Philippines on Tuesday.

Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda wins his 8th French Open title

news9live.com - Jun 05

Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina. Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.

Kenichi Horie becomes world's oldest to sail solo across Pacific

RFI - Jun 04

An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat. An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat.

Matsuyama disqualified for too much paint on his 3-wood

Japan Today - Jun 03

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified Thursday when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment. Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified Thursday when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment.

Tokyo Olympics legacy venue proving a chronic headache

Kyodo - May 28

Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo. Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.

Japan Coast Guard diver sets world record for consecutive pull-ups

NHK - May 28

A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups. A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.

Japanese Sports Day | Reaction

Jason Ray Flake ジェイソン - May 28

The sports festival at Japan's high school is a huge annual event. The sports festival at Japan's high school is a huge annual event.

Golf: Japan win Queen Sirikit Cup

straitstimes.com - May 27

SINGAPORE - As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Mizayato. SINGAPORE - As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Mizayato.

French Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka knocked out in opening round by Amanda Anisimova

WION - May 23

Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues. Japan`s Naomi Osaka crashed out of the French Open in a 7-5 6-4 first-round loss to American Amanda Anisimova on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues.