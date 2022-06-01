Japan court denies retrial for 95-yr-old woman over 1979 murder

A Japanese district court denied a retrial Wednesday for a 95-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison for the 1979 murder of her brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.

It was the fourth attempt by Ayako Haraguchi to clear her name, with the defense presenting new evidence in a bid to prove her innocence. Two previous claims for a retrial were approved by a lower court but later rejected by an upper court.

The latest decision by the Kagoshima District Court was made after examining whether Kunio Nakamura, 42, died accidentally and not by strangulation as recognized by a 1980 district court ruling, as well as the credibility of her relatives' confessions.

Haraguchi was arrested in October 1979, along with three other family members including her husband at the time, on suspicion of strangling Nakamura with a towel and abandoning his body in a cattle barn beside his home in the town of Osaki earlier that month. ...continue reading