Japan court denies retrial for 95-yr-old woman over 1979 murder
95歳女性が無実訴え 大崎事件4回目の再審請求棄却
It was the fourth attempt by Ayako Haraguchi to clear her name, with the defense presenting new evidence in a bid to prove her innocence. Two previous claims for a retrial were approved by a lower court but later rejected by an upper court.
The latest decision by the Kagoshima District Court was made after examining whether Kunio Nakamura, 42, died accidentally and not by strangulation as recognized by a 1980 district court ruling, as well as the credibility of her relatives' confessions.
Haraguchi was arrested in October 1979, along with three other family members including her husband at the time, on suspicion of strangling Nakamura with a towel and abandoning his body in a cattle barn beside his home in the town of Osaki earlier that month. ...continue reading
allkpop.com - Jun 20
Ryuichi Sakamoto has spoken up about accusations that Yoo Hee Yeol plagiarized his song "Aqua."
NHK - Jun 20
A court in western Japan has rejected a lawsuit claiming damages by plaintiffs who argued it is unconstitutional that same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in the country.
Japan Today - Jun 20
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, arrested on Feb 24 on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for three years.
NHK - Jun 20
Tokyo's Ueno Zoo has held an early birthday celebration for twin panda cubs. The male, Xiao Xiao, and female, Lei Lei, were born at the zoo on June 23 last year.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 20
The Japanese port town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, used 25 million yen ($228,500; 164,700 pounds) in Covid-19 response contingency grants to build a giant squid monument.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then abandoning her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture.
News On Japan - Jun 18
ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.
NHK - Jun 18
The five-person shortlist for a prestigious Japanese literary award is comprised entirely of women for the first time in its nearly 90-year history.
Japan Times - Jun 17
Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.
Clownfish TV - Jun 17
Japanese women are turning against western notions of feminism, and embracing girly manga, boobs and moe culture. In fact, 70% of "problematic" manga is created by WOMEN.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 17
In Japan, delivery health or 'deliheru' is very popular. Delivery health companies provide special health services to men making sure they stay active and everything is working properly.
NHK - Jun 16
Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day.