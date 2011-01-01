Changes in the proportion of anemia among young women after the Great East Japan Earthquake: the Fukushima health management survey

This study aimed to evaluate the sequential changes in the proportion of anemia among young women over eight years after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 using a prospective study of the Fukushima Health Management Survey.

This study focused on the women aged between 20 and 44 who lived in the evacuation area of the nuclear power plant accident. The yearly age-adjusted proportion of anemia was accessed with data between July 2011 and March 2019. A total of 9,198 women participated in the health checkup in 2011, albeit the participation was decreased to 1,241 in 2018. The age-adjusted proportion of anemia was 16.7% in 2012 and then declined after 2013 (p with Cochran-Armitage trend test = 0.03). The multivariate regression analysis identified <23 kg/m2 of body mass index (BMI), no history of smoking, and no habitual alcohol use as independent baseline characteristics predictive of temporality anemic condition after the disaster (Adjusted odds ratios [95% confidence interval]; 1.98 [1.43–2.74], 1.85 [1.21–2.83], and 1.42 [1.07–1.90], respectively). Thus, women with low BMI and healthier habits might risk temporarily anemic status after the disaster. Our findings signal the importance of preventing anemia in young women after the disaster.