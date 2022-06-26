Eastern Japan continues to experience sweltering heat

Intense heat continues to hit wide areas of Japan. Weather officials are urging caution against heatstroke.

Temperatures soared across Japan on Saturday, with Isesaki City in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, logging 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Agency says it is the first time since recordkeeping began that it was hotter than 40 degrees in June in the country.

Temperatures are also expected to rise in the Kanto region and elsewhere on Sunday. A daytime high of 36 degrees is forecast for Maebashi City in Gunma Prefecture and Kumagaya City in Saitama Prefecture, and 35 degrees in central Tokyo and other areas.

Officials are urging caution against heatstroke. People are advised to stay hydrated, and use air-conditioning indoors. ... read more