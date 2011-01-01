Aristocratic schools rush into Japan, attract China's elite class
Spotlight on China -- Jun 30
Elite boarding schools with superb facilities are mushrooming across Japan. The second-generation wealthy from China is the target of these prestigious international schools as they try to attract students from Asian households.
This is a Day in My Japanese School
akidearest - Jun 28
The Japanese Language Proficiency Test is a really intense exam that really puts your Japanese skills to the test and depending on the level that you take and the score that you get it can be a really useful tool when looking for opportunities in Japan.
akidearest - Jun 28
The Japanese Language Proficiency Test is a really intense exam that really puts your Japanese skills to the test and depending on the level that you take and the score that you get it can be a really useful tool when looking for opportunities in Japan.
International schools offer golf, skiing in Japan, luring rich Chinese parents
straitstimes.com - Jun 27
An international school building boom is underway in Japan, fuelled by top-shelf names in education seeking to attract the children of wealthy Asian families, especially from China.
straitstimes.com - Jun 27
An international school building boom is underway in Japan, fuelled by top-shelf names in education seeking to attract the children of wealthy Asian families, especially from China.
The True Reason Why Japanese Uses Three Different Characters
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 25
The biggest obstacle that every student studying Japanese will face… The three Japanese characters, right? Even we Japanese study kanji throughout the nine years of compulsory education, and we still sometimes misuse them.
Let's ask Shogo - Jun 25
The biggest obstacle that every student studying Japanese will face… The three Japanese characters, right? Even we Japanese study kanji throughout the nine years of compulsory education, and we still sometimes misuse them.
Changes in the proportion of anemia among young women after the Great East Japan Earthquake: the Fukushima health management survey
Nature - Jun 25
This study aimed to evaluate the sequential changes in the proportion of anemia among young women over eight years after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 using a prospective study of the Fukushima Health Management Survey.
Nature - Jun 25
This study aimed to evaluate the sequential changes in the proportion of anemia among young women over eight years after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 using a prospective study of the Fukushima Health Management Survey.
Japan recognizes a record number of work-related mental health cases
NHK - Jun 24
Japan's health ministry says in the last fiscal year that ended in March, a record 629 cases of depression and other mental health issues were recognized as work-related and eligible for compensation.
NHK - Jun 24
Japan's health ministry says in the last fiscal year that ended in March, a record 629 cases of depression and other mental health issues were recognized as work-related and eligible for compensation.
Survey shows nearsightedness occuring early among schoolchildren
NHK - Jun 24
A Japanese government survey shows that nearsightedness is starting to occur at an early age, affecting 6th-graders at the same level as adults.
NHK - Jun 24
A Japanese government survey shows that nearsightedness is starting to occur at an early age, affecting 6th-graders at the same level as adults.
If you move to Japan… you’ll be stuck here permanently
Cash Jordan - Jun 23
Japan is so different from what most Americans are used to that its very easy to get lost just by walking around.
Cash Jordan - Jun 23
Japan is so different from what most Americans are used to that its very easy to get lost just by walking around.
Japan crowdfund for forest that inspired film
hurriyetdailynews.com - Jun 22
A Japanese city is launching a crowdfunding campaign to help preserve a special spot of woodland: The forest that inspired the animator of beloved movie “My Neighbour Totoro.”
hurriyetdailynews.com - Jun 22
A Japanese city is launching a crowdfunding campaign to help preserve a special spot of woodland: The forest that inspired the animator of beloved movie “My Neighbour Totoro.”
Soft Power Japan — From Cool Japan to Cold Japan
Asia Society - Jun 22
University of Oxford researcher Warren A. Stanislaus explains how the elements of “coldness” of Japanese pop culture, manga, anime, and games were disassembled and reassembled into grime music and, in turn, empowered the marginalized youth in the U.K. Stanislaus discussed the creation of a platform to make “Cold Japan” a source of soft power.
Asia Society - Jun 22
University of Oxford researcher Warren A. Stanislaus explains how the elements of “coldness” of Japanese pop culture, manga, anime, and games were disassembled and reassembled into grime music and, in turn, empowered the marginalized youth in the U.K. Stanislaus discussed the creation of a platform to make “Cold Japan” a source of soft power.
Dark Side Of Manga and Anime Industry | Ask a Manga Artist
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 22
Japan is famous among foreigners for anime and manga. Today I've invited my manga friend who worked as a manga artist for 10 years and asked him about the industry.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 22
Japan is famous among foreigners for anime and manga. Today I've invited my manga friend who worked as a manga artist for 10 years and asked him about the industry.
Record number of women pass career-track bureaucrat exams
NHK - Jun 20
A record number of women have passed this year's national civil servant exams in Japan to become career-track bureaucrats with the central government.
NHK - Jun 20
A record number of women have passed this year's national civil servant exams in Japan to become career-track bureaucrats with the central government.
'The power of cannabis': Japan embraces CBD despite drug taboo
malaymail.com - Jun 17
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner's paradise.
malaymail.com - Jun 17
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner's paradise.
Education Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7