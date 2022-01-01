All you can eat and drink for $16.55 / Izakaya in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

Japanese food guide to a very cheap izakaya in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan. The amazing thing about this izakaya is that you can have all you can eat and all you can drink for $16.55.

It is very inexpensive but has a large variety of drinks and foods.

You will surely find what you want to eat as there are several Japanese dishes like sashimi, karaage, and seafood bowls.

Not many other all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink restaurants are this cheap!