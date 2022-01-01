All you can eat and drink for $16.55 / Izakaya in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan
SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel -- Aug 30
Japanese food guide to a very cheap izakaya in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan. The amazing thing about this izakaya is that you can have all you can eat and all you can drink for $16.55.
It is very inexpensive but has a large variety of drinks and foods.
You will surely find what you want to eat as there are several Japanese dishes like sashimi, karaage, and seafood bowls.
Not many other all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink restaurants are this cheap!
Yen sinks to new 24-year low against dollar
Japan Today - Sep 02
The yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time
militarytimes.com - Sep 02
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.
What is Japanese humour and why is it so misunderstood?
abc.net.au - Sep 02
Takashi Wakasugi's offbeat sense of humour helps him pay the bills.
Japan's first female World Cup referee primed for action
Reuters - Sep 02
Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's #FIFAWorldCup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer.
PGA Tour Threatens to Ban Japan Golf Tour Players Who Compete in LIV Golf Events
si.com - Sep 02
The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
Traditional Japanese public bath houses upgraded to stay in business
South China Morning Post - Sep 01
The traditional sento bath house is an important part of Japanese culture. For 500 yen (US$3.7), bathers can take a dip in communal tubs.
Trying to get Japanese consumers hooked on whale meat
NHK - Sep 01
Japan's annual whaling season has now reached its peak. It is three years since the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and resumed commercial hunting.
Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to re-approach Okinawa on Sunday
NHK - Sep 01
Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to re-approach Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday.
Pretax profits at Japan companies hit record high in April-June
Nikkei - Sep 01
Pretax profits among nonfinancial Japanese companies jumped 17.6% from a year earlier to a record 28.32 trillion yen ($203 billion) in the April-June quarter, government data showed on Thursday, boosted by a weak yen and the waning impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite surging commodity prices.
Japan declares 'war' on the humble floppy disk in new digital push
business-standard.com - Sep 01
Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades -- the floppy disk.
Japan may start inoculation against Omicron by end of September
Japan Today - Sep 01
The government may start inoculating the public specifically against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by the end of September, rather than mid-October as originally planned, government sources said Tuesday.
Kishida vows to sever LDP ties with Unification Church
Nikkei - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party will sever ties with the former Unification Church.
