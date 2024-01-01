Competitors Eat Oodles of Noodles

HYOGO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - A unique competition in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, challenges participants to see how much Izushi soba they can consume within a set time frame, featuring the local specialty served in distinctive small portions on small plates, which competitors eagerly devour one after another.

A special "family harmony battle" took place on Sunday morning, involving teams of three family members—child, mother, and father—in a relay format. Supported by cheers from their families, participants of all ages struggled valiantly with the noodles until the last seconds of their allotted time.

The competition continued until about 3 PM, with the participation fees being donated to the earthquake-stricken areas of the Noto Peninsula.

Source: KTV NEWS