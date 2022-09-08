Japanese study: High fruit, vegetable consumption reduces risk of death
The group says the analysis is the first to show a link between risk of death and fruit and vegetable consumption in Japanese people.
The group includes researchers from Yokohama City University and the National Cancer Center.
The group studied around 95,000 people aged 40 to 69 for about 20 years in Tokyo and 10 other prefectures nationwide.
About 24,000 of the subjects died during the period.
Researchers found that compared to participants who ate the least amount of fruit, those with high fruit consumption had an eight to nine percent lower risk of death.
They say the risk of death for those who ate lots of vegetables was seven to eight percent lower compared to those with the lowest vegetable consumption.
The researchers found that those with high fruit consumption faced a roughly nine percent lower risk of death from cardiovascular diseases.
But they were unable to find any connection between eating a lot of fruit and mortality from cancer and respiratory diseases.
The researchers estimate that people should ideally eat at least 300 grams of vegetables and 140 grams of fruit every day. ...continue reading
Linfamy - Sep 05
Buddhist deathbed rituals in medieval Japan.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 05
There are a lot of people who are currently wondering how you can spend Bitcoin in Japan.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 05
Fans of virtual communication a few years ago drew attention to video chat. With its help, everyone can easily find an interlocutor anywhere in the world.
Kyodo - Sep 04
The number of women teaching at universities in Japan hit a record high this May, a more than fourfold increase from 30 years ago, recently released preliminary government data showed.
BBC - Sep 03
While debate still rages in the US over the repeal of Roe v Wade, a much less noisy argument is unfolding in Japan over the legalisation of so-called medically induced abortions.
NHK - Aug 31
A court in western Japan has dismissed a suit claiming that a prefectural ordinance restricting computer-game use infringes upon players' constitutional rights.
AsiaNews - Aug 30
Many foreign students have returned to their Japanese universities for the first time in two years, bringing campuses back to a level of energy last seen before the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Siroeno Yosui - Aug 29
Handlasted, Handwelted and Handsewn Outsole Stitch.
Nationthailand - Aug 26
Japan’s Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry is planning to use both digital and printed textbooks in elementary and junior high schools from the 2024 school year.
NHK - Aug 26
A Japan-US student exchange program with a long history has held its first face-to-face meetings in three years.
Nobita from Japan - Aug 25
The service itself isn't so different from other sexual services for men.
Japan Today - Aug 23
Japan's land ministry said Monday it has added 15 women to the lineup of lecturers for a planned online course on community development for public servants, after it came under fire for having initially filled all 25 speaker spots with men.