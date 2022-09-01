Search continues for girl, 7, missing for 4 days in eastern Japan

The family of Saya Minami, a first grader residing in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on the same day released a message, pleading for the girl to come home.

Saya was supposed to go to the park with her mother but left the house on her own around 11:30 a.m. Friday, with her mother following after her around five minutes later, the police said, adding that by then, the girl was nowhere to be found.

Later Friday, the kick scooter Saya had with her was found at another park in neighboring Nagareyama city in Chiba, the police said. ...continue reading