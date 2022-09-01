Search continues for girl, 7, missing for 4 days in eastern Japan
CHIBA, Sep 27 (Kyodo) - Police on Monday continued searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in an eastern Japan city to go to a nearby park four days ago.
The family of Saya Minami, a first grader residing in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on the same day released a message, pleading for the girl to come home.
Saya was supposed to go to the park with her mother but left the house on her own around 11:30 a.m. Friday, with her mother following after her around five minutes later, the police said, adding that by then, the girl was nowhere to be found.
Later Friday, the kick scooter Saya had with her was found at another park in neighboring Nagareyama city in Chiba, the police said. ...continue reading
Japan’s Raincoat Man arrested for stealing 360 women’s raincoats, 'As exciting as lingerie'
Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police’s Abeno Precinct have placed Yoshio Yoda, a 51-year-old newspaper deliveryman, under arrest for a series of thefts of women’s raincoats.
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka goes on trial for drug possession
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, went on trial in Chiba Prefecture on Thursday, charged with violating the Stimulants Control Law.
Friend of mother who starved son to death sentenced to 15 years
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after a Japanese court found that she had manipulated her friend to starve her 5-year-old son to death.
64-year-old man arrested over murder of wife in car crash
Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old wife after he drove a car with her in it off a mountain road in an attempt to kill himself along with her.
14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat
Police in Akishima, Tokyo, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.
Tokyo police arrest 4 Vietnamese over drug-related death of woman
Police in Tokyo have arrested four Vietnamese for failing to assist a fellow Vietnamese woman who died after taking illegal drugs.
Remains of 3 people found in burned-out car in Yokosuka park
Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the remains of three people were found in a burned-out car at a park on Wednesday morning.
Emperor Emeritus undergoes cataract surgery
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.
Japan's Emperor, Empress attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
The Daughter of a Yakuz＠ Escapes to Shelter and Survives
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
Man arrested over murder of Osaka karaoke parlor owner asks for death penalty
A 57-year-old man who went on trial at the Osaka District Court on Friday for killing a 25-year-old woman at the karaoke parlor she owned last year, requested the death penalty when asked if he pleaded guilty or not.
Bear sighting at Sapporo Dome closes all gates
SAPPORO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - The gates of Sapporo Dome were temporarily closed on Thursday morning after a bear was spotted in the vicinity.
Many people with foreign roots stopped by police in Japan: survey
Many people of foreign heritage in Japan have been subject to racial profiling by police because of their appearance and unconscious racial discrimination on the part of officers, according to a new survey by a group of Tokyo-based lawyers.
Giant panda marks landmark 30th birthday in Japan
A giant panda at a zoo in western Japan marked a landmark birthday this week turning 30 years old, or 90 in human years.
Gen Z in Japan more likely to pick up a mocktail, instead of a cocktail
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
