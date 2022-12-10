Abalone newly listed as endangered species

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has for the first time designated varieties of abalone shellfish on its Red List of Threatened Species.

The IUCN released its latest list of extinction risks on Friday in Montreal. The Canadian city is hosting COP15, a UN conference to discuss protection of biodiversity.

The abalone species include three types that are expensive delicacies in Japan. They are now listed in the "endangered" category, or the second highest risk of extinction.

The IUCN says 20 abalone species around the world are now threatened with extinction.