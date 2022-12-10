Abalone newly listed as endangered species
アワビ「絶滅危惧種」に…主な要因は“乱獲”“密漁”“温暖化”
NHK -- Dec 12
The International Union for Conservation of Nature has for the first time designated varieties of abalone shellfish on its Red List of Threatened Species.
The IUCN released its latest list of extinction risks on Friday in Montreal. The Canadian city is hosting COP15, a UN conference to discuss protection of biodiversity.
The abalone species include three types that are expensive delicacies in Japan. They are now listed in the "endangered" category, or the second highest risk of extinction.
The IUCN says 20 abalone species around the world are now threatened with extinction.
Dec 12 (ANNnewsCH) - 刺身やおせち料理など、日本人にとってなじみ深いアワビが食べられなくなるのでしょうか？
SpaceX launches lunar lander for Japanese venture ispace, which aims to create an economy around the moon
Japanese lunar exploration company ispace began its long-anticipated first mission on Sunday, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching the venture’s lunar lander from Florida.
Niseko ski resorts cutting occupancy amid staff shortage
Niseko, a world-famous ski resort area in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, is suffering a severe labor shortage, forcing some hotels and resorts to operate at reduced occupancy heading into the peak season.
Prices surge for bluefin tuna in Japan
Prices of bluefin tuna, which is in season, are surging in Japan, worrying fish market buyers and merchants ahead of the year-end and New Year’s holiday period.
Amateur gymnasts in Japan set world record for back handsprings
Amateur gymnasts in Japan have set a world record for the most people doing back handsprings simultaneously.
Japan OKs changes to system for recognizing paternity after divorce
Japan's parliament enacted Saturday legal changes that would allow the new husband of a remarried woman to assume paternity of children born within 300 days of divorce from her previous partner.
Streaming boom lifts Japan-anime market to record $20bn
The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."
22 prison officers inflict violence on inmates in central Japan
Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year.
Covid-convenient frozen food chosen as ‘dish of the year’ by Japanese research firm
Frozen food was selected as Japan’s “dish of the year” for 2022 by the Gurunavi Research Institute on December 6.
Japan’s sewer pipes may soon be crawling with spider-like inspection robots
A Japanese robotics start-up has developed spider-like robots to inspect and maintain the country’s sewer pipes as the country grapples with a labour shortage in the industry.
SolarDuck set to build Japan’s first offshore floating solar demonstrator
Dutch-Norwegian company SolarDuck has been awarded a contract to develop Japan’s first offshore floating solar power generation and automated sailing boat technology demonstrator together with local partners.
What is blockchain technology in warehousing?
Information sharing is facilitated by blockchain and is more transparent, secure, and accurate.
Japanese research team discovers over 160 new Nazca Lines
A Japanese university team studying the Nazca Lines, a UNESCO world heritage site in Peru, says it has discovered 168 new geoglyphs.
Japan shuns U.S. to sign next-gen fighter plan with U.K., Italy
Japan, the U.K. and Italy have agreed to jointly develop next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, the three countries announced on Friday, a collaborative effort that reflects the need to respond together to growing geopolitical threats from the likes of China and Russia.
Japan billionaire Maezawa says K-pop star, 7 others to join Moon trip
Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa said Friday K-pop artist Top and American DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members who will join him on a private space trip to orbit the Moon in 2023.
