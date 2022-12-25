Caution advised as heavy snowfall continues in mountainous regions across Japan
NHK -- Dec 26
A winter pressure pattern around Japan has brought heavy snow to mountainous areas in northern and eastern parts of the country. Caution is advised against traffic disruption, as well as icy roads.
Weather officials say heavy snow fell from Thursday through Saturday, mainly in mountainous regions from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Some flatland areas, such as the cities of Nagoya and Kochi, have also seen snow accumulation.
Periods of snowy weather since December 17 have caused snow to accumulate more than three times the level of an average year in some areas.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, 1.17 meters of snow on the ground was recorded in Engaru Town in Hokkaido, 96 centimeters in Oguni Town in Yamagata Prefecture, and 65 centimeters in Gujo City in Gifu Prefecture.
The current spell of heavy snow has peaked, but the winter pressure pattern continues. It is expected to bring intermittent heavy snow to mountainous areas. ...continue reading
Record number of teachers took mental sick leave in Japan last academic year
NHK - Dec 26
Japan's education ministry says a record of nearly 5,900 public school teachers took sick leave for depression and other mental health issues in the last academic year.
Bank of Japan's Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy but voiced hope that intensifying labour shortages will prod firms to raise wages.
3 family members found beaten to death at home in Saitama Prefecture
A couple in their 60s and their daughter were found dead at their home in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Part of the second floor of the house had also been destroyed by a fire.
'Work without limits': Japan's teachers battle for change
In one of his last diary entries, teacher Yoshio Kudo lamented workdays that started early and could last until nearly midnight. Two months later, he became a victim of karōshi — death from overwork.
‘See-through toilets’ malfunction in Shibuya
Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward announced Friday that two public restrooms in the ward, known as “see-through toilets,” in which the glass walls of the restrooms become opaque when in use, had a problem that allowed people to see inside while in use.
Caution advised as heavy snowfall continues in mountainous regions across Japan
A winter pressure pattern around Japan has brought heavy snow to mountainous areas in northern and eastern parts of the country. Caution is advised against traffic disruption, as well as icy roads.
Japan's Performance at the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most, if not the most important sports events in the world.
Riding Japan’s 7 Star Luxury Sleeper Train | Seven Stars in Kyushu
Today we will ride the most luxurious sleeper train in Japan, the Seven Stars in Kyushu around Kyushu.
Why Japanese People Eat KFC On Christmas?
Many non-japanese people often ask me why everyone eats at KFC on Christmas in Japan.
Japanese MSDF captain suspected of leaking state secret
A Maritime Self-Defense Force captain is suspected of leaking information designated as a state secret, government sources said Saturday, the first time such a breach has come to light.
Japan prosecutors to indict suspected Abe assassin
Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Japan to begin extracting rare earth metals from seabed in 2024
Aiming to reduce its reliance on China for rare earth metals, Japan will begin in 2024 to extract the essential materials for electric vehicles and hybrids from the mud on the deep sea bottom in an area off Minami-Torishima Island, a coral atoll in the Pacific Ocean about 1,900 kilometers southeast of Tokyo.
Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters
Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
Chinese buying spree empties cold medicine stocks in Japan
Drug stores in Tokyo are being forced to limit purchases of cold medicines due to a rush on stocks by foreign, mostly Chinese, customers.
