Girls aspiring to become 'manga artists'

The popularity of "manga artists" and "scholars" soared this year in a survey of "what you want to be when you grow up?"

When Dai-ichi Life asked elementary, junior high, and high school students what they want to be when they grow up, "company employee" was the top choice among all boys and junior high and high school girls for three years in a row.

As a company employee, the category "science and technology/manufacturing" gained popularity. On the other hand, reflecting the expansion of the anime market, "manga artist" soared to second place among elementary and middle school girls. In addition, “scholar” entered the top 10 for the first time among junior and senior high school boys and high school girls.