EurekaMag digitizes scientific literature in European libraries for customers in Japan
EurekaMag bridges the gap between traditional library services and exclusive electronic provision of literature. It does so by scanning printed publications at currently 49 libraries in Europe. These institutions include several University libraries in East Europe with significant holdings of works published in Russia.
While interlibrary loan (ILL) may take up to one month, EurekaMag delivers digitized articles and chapters within 1 workday. For facilitating translation, it supplies all texts in PDF format with OCR in their native language applied.
The overwhelmingly important area of ordered literature from Japan is medicine which is covered by a range of journals published in Europe including:
- Revue de Laryngologie - Otologie - Rhinologie
- Helvetica Chirurgica Acta
- Dermatosen in Beruf und Umwelt
- Zentralblatt für Bakteriologie, Mikrobiologie und Hygiene
- Acta Odontologica Scandinavica
- Hepato-Gastroenterology
- Annales d'Endocrinologie
Following medicine, European or Russian published articles in the fields of zoology and paleontology are the second-most important category of orders from Japan:
- Biologia Vnutrennih Vod
- Ekologia Polska
- Coleopteriste
- Entomologicheskoe Obozrenie
- Entomologische Abhandlungen
- Entomologiske Meddelelser
- Bollettino dell'Associazione Romana di Entomologia
- Revue Francaise d'Entomologie
- Trudy Zoologicheskogo Instituta
Other important categories of literature frequently supplied by EurekaMag include biomedical and pharmaceutical sources. Many of these articles are cited in PubMed and a simple search for the numeric PubMed ID allows users to order these articles with 1 Click. EurekaMag covers this database among others to contain a current total of nearly 71 million references to articles and chapters to choose from. For articles not referenced on the site, an extra order form is available to request any other text.
Besides purchases made directly through its website, EurekaMag supplies institutional and corporate customers including law firms and libraries. Such customers order on a daily or weekly basis by emailing lists of references. Such customers get significant discounts of up to 33% of the standard rate.
