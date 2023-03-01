EurekaMag digitizes scientific literature in European libraries for customers in Japan

EurekaMag bridges the gap between traditional library services and exclusive electronic provision of literature. It does so by scanning printed publications at currently 49 libraries in Europe. These institutions include several University libraries in East Europe with significant holdings of works published in Russia.

While interlibrary loan (ILL) may take up to one month, EurekaMag delivers digitized articles and chapters within 1 workday. For facilitating translation, it supplies all texts in PDF format with OCR in their native language applied.

The overwhelmingly important area of ordered literature from Japan is medicine which is covered by a range of journals published in Europe including:

Revue de Laryngologie - Otologie - Rhinologie

Helvetica Chirurgica Acta

Dermatosen in Beruf und Umwelt

Zentralblatt für Bakteriologie, Mikrobiologie und Hygiene

Acta Odontologica Scandinavica

Hepato-Gastroenterology

Annales d'Endocrinologie

Following medicine, European or Russian published articles in the fields of zoology and paleontology are the second-most important category of orders from Japan:

Biologia Vnutrennih Vod

Ekologia Polska

Coleopteriste

Entomologicheskoe Obozrenie

Entomologische Abhandlungen

Entomologiske Meddelelser

Bollettino dell'Associazione Romana di Entomologia

Revue Francaise d'Entomologie

Trudy Zoologicheskogo Instituta

Other important categories of literature frequently supplied by EurekaMag include biomedical and pharmaceutical sources. Many of these articles are cited in PubMed and a simple search for the numeric PubMed ID allows users to order these articles with 1 Click. EurekaMag covers this database among others to contain a current total of nearly 71 million references to articles and chapters to choose from. For articles not referenced on the site, an extra order form is available to request any other text.

Besides purchases made directly through its website, EurekaMag supplies institutional and corporate customers including law firms and libraries. Such customers order on a daily or weekly basis by emailing lists of references. Such customers get significant discounts of up to 33% of the standard rate.