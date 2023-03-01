EurekaMag digitizes scientific literature in European libraries for customers in Japan

newsonjapan.com -- Mar 26
EurekaMag digitizes scientific journal articles and book chapters in European libraries since 2007. It serves its customer base in Japan with European literature particularly in the fields of medical and zoological sciences.

EurekaMag bridges the gap between traditional library services and exclusive electronic provision of literature. It does so by scanning printed publications at currently 49 libraries in Europe. These institutions include several University libraries in East Europe with significant holdings of works published in Russia.

While interlibrary loan (ILL) may take up to one month, EurekaMag delivers digitized articles and chapters within 1 workday. For facilitating translation, it supplies all texts in PDF format with OCR in their native language applied.

The overwhelmingly important area of ordered literature from Japan is medicine which is covered by a range of journals published in Europe including:

  • Revue de Laryngologie - Otologie - Rhinologie

  • Helvetica Chirurgica Acta

  • Dermatosen in Beruf und Umwelt

  • Zentralblatt für Bakteriologie, Mikrobiologie und Hygiene

  • Acta Odontologica Scandinavica

  • Hepato-Gastroenterology

  • Annales d'Endocrinologie

Following medicine, European or Russian published articles in the fields of zoology and paleontology are the second-most important category of orders from Japan:

  • Biologia Vnutrennih Vod

  • Ekologia Polska

  • Coleopteriste

  • Entomologicheskoe Obozrenie

  • Entomologische Abhandlungen

  • Entomologiske Meddelelser

  • Bollettino dell'Associazione Romana di Entomologia

  • Revue Francaise d'Entomologie

  • Trudy Zoologicheskogo Instituta

Other important categories of literature frequently supplied by EurekaMag include biomedical and pharmaceutical sources. Many of these articles are cited in PubMed and a simple search for the numeric PubMed ID allows users to order these articles with 1 Click. EurekaMag covers this database among others to contain a current total of nearly 71 million references to articles and chapters to choose from. For articles not referenced on the site, an extra order form is available to request any other text.

Besides purchases made directly through its website, EurekaMag supplies institutional and corporate customers including law firms and libraries. Such customers order on a daily or weekly basis by emailing lists of references. Such customers get significant discounts of up to 33% of the standard rate.

Japanese student dresses as Volodymyr Zelensky for graduation
BBC News - Mar 28
A university student in Japan has dressed up as Volodymyr Zelensky for his graduation ceremony.
EurekaMag digitizes scientific literature in European libraries for customers in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Mar 26
EurekaMag digitizes scientific journal articles and book chapters in European libraries since 2007. It serves its customer base in Japan with European literature particularly in the fields of medical and zoological sciences.
Hideki Tojo - The Face of Japan Militarism in WWII
Biographics - Mar 24
Allied propaganda posters during World War II frequently featured the characters of the three axis leaders: the German one with the moustache, the big jawed Italian and the stern bespect Japanese General.
Keisen Jogakuen University set to close due to declining birthrate
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Tokyo's Keisen Jogakuen has announced that it will stop recruiting undergraduate and graduate students from 2024 onwards.
The bizarre Japanese law that makes kidnapping legal
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 20
It sounds completely crazy, but in Japan it is actually legal to kidnap children.
Screen time has limited effects on toddlers' development: Japan study
Japan Times - Mar 19
Spending an hour or more in front of digital devices each day has a more limited effect on 2-year-olds’ growth and development than previously thought, a recent study by Japanese researchers has shown, providing fresh insight into the possible risks of the use of digital devices on toddlers.
Basic Japanese phrases for travellers
TabiEats - Mar 18
A list of our top 10 useful phrases that you should know before coming to Japan.
Japan shoots for 400,000 foreign students by 2033
Nikkei - Mar 18
The Japanese government has set a target of having 400,000 foreign students studying in the country by 2033, hoping to encourage them to work in the country after they graduate.
Masks not required at schools from new semester
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology notified boards of education nationwide on Friday that it is basically unnecessary to wear a mask as a countermeasure against COVID in schools from the new semester.
Children caught up in Japan's bizarre divorce laws
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 17
Exposing the strange law that allows children to be legally kidnapped. Australians torn apart by the way Japanese society deals with disputed divorce cases and battles over child custody.
How the Japanese Words for Parents Lost Out to English
Unseen Japan - Mar 17
"Mama" and "papa" are such ubiquitous parental terms in Japan that it's easy to forget they're foreign words - words the Japanese government once tried to ban.
Girls aspiring to become 'manga artists'
TV Asahi News - Mar 16
The popularity of "manga artists" and "scholars" soared this year in a survey of "what you want to be when you grow up?"
Reviving Japan's Hajichi body art tradition
Al Jazeera - Mar 16
This Japanese artist has a mission to revive Okinawa’s Indigenous body art tradition called hajichi.
Japanese Transgender Worker’s Harassment Case Victory Could Signal Change
jdsupra.com - Mar 16
In what has been deemed a rare and landmark case, Japanese labor authorities have recognized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) harassment as a work-related disease eligible for workers’ compensation benefits for the first time.
Female suicides in Japan rise in 2022 for 3rd straight year
Kyodo - Mar 14
The number of women committing suicide in Japan increased for the third straight year in 2022, rising 67 from the previous year to 7,135, government data showed Tuesday, with the upward trend apparently fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
4 Tips for Acing the JET Programme Interview
jobsinjapan.com - Mar 14
In this article I’ll tell you the 4 tips I used to pass the Jet Programme interview not once but twice!
Education Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        