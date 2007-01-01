Japan legalises Paternity leaves but Japanese fathers 'afraid' to loose promotions
WION -- Mar 30
Japan's government is promoting measures to reverse the low birth rate and population crisis, including increasing child support and encouraging more men to take paternity leave.
However, despite the goal of raising the percentage of male workers taking paternity leave, many new fathers are sceptical. ...continue reading
Love-making, Marriage, and Punishment in Shogun-Japan
A Day In History - Mar 30
For almost 700 years between the 12th and 19th centuries, Japan was ruled by a Shogun. This was the age of samurai and the formation of the modern nation of Japan. This period also saw the emergence of new ideas about love-making and marriage.
The Entire History of Ancient Japan
Voices of the Past - Mar 30
Beginnings, The Shaman Queen, The Rise of Buddhism 552 AD, The Fall of Korea 663 AD, Choosing A Capital 736 AD, Rise of the Emishi 774 AD, Embassies to China 717 AD, The Heian Court 1000 AD, Shogun 1184, Horsemen of the Apocalypse 1274
New evacuation plan released in case Mount Fuji erupts
NHK - Mar 30
Mount Fuji has not erupted in more than 300 years, but Japan has a new strategy in case an eruption is imminent.
Japan legalises Paternity leaves but Japanese fathers 'afraid' to loose promotions
WION - Mar 30
Japan's government is promoting measures to reverse the low birth rate and population crisis, including increasing child support and encouraging more men to take paternity leave.
5 Things You Should Know Before Deciding to Study in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Mar 30
Do you have an idea about going to Japan to study abroad? If so, you may already be familiar with the beauty of this country and know how many astounding opportunities you could come across in Japan.
Japanese student dresses as Volodymyr Zelensky for graduation
BBC News - Mar 28
A university student in Japan has dressed up as Volodymyr Zelensky for his graduation ceremony.
EurekaMag digitizes scientific literature in European libraries for customers in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Mar 26
EurekaMag digitizes scientific journal articles and book chapters in European libraries since 2007. It serves its customer base in Japan with European literature particularly in the fields of medical and zoological sciences.
Hideki Tojo - The Face of Japan Militarism in WWII
Biographics - Mar 24
Allied propaganda posters during World War II frequently featured the characters of the three axis leaders: the German one with the moustache, the big jawed Italian and the stern bespect Japanese General.
Keisen Jogakuen University set to close due to declining birthrate
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Tokyo's Keisen Jogakuen has announced that it will stop recruiting undergraduate and graduate students from 2024 onwards.
The bizarre Japanese law that makes kidnapping legal
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 20
It sounds completely crazy, but in Japan it is actually legal to kidnap children.
Screen time has limited effects on toddlers' development: Japan study
Japan Times - Mar 19
Spending an hour or more in front of digital devices each day has a more limited effect on 2-year-olds’ growth and development than previously thought, a recent study by Japanese researchers has shown, providing fresh insight into the possible risks of the use of digital devices on toddlers.
Basic Japanese phrases for travellers
TabiEats - Mar 18
A list of our top 10 useful phrases that you should know before coming to Japan.
Japan shoots for 400,000 foreign students by 2033
Nikkei - Mar 18
The Japanese government has set a target of having 400,000 foreign students studying in the country by 2033, hoping to encourage them to work in the country after they graduate.
Masks not required at schools from new semester
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology notified boards of education nationwide on Friday that it is basically unnecessary to wear a mask as a countermeasure against COVID in schools from the new semester.
Children caught up in Japan's bizarre divorce laws
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 17
Exposing the strange law that allows children to be legally kidnapped. Australians torn apart by the way Japanese society deals with disputed divorce cases and battles over child custody.
How the Japanese Words for Parents Lost Out to English
Unseen Japan - Mar 17
"Mama" and "papa" are such ubiquitous parental terms in Japan that it's easy to forget they're foreign words - words the Japanese government once tried to ban.
