Skyscraper to open in Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife area

The Tokyu Group started construction of the 225-meter-tall Tokyu Kabukicho Tower in 2019. The building has 48 stories and five basement floors. It opened to the media on Thursday.

Dining and drinking establishments are arranged in alleys on the second floor, resembling sidestreets in the neighborhood outside.

A luxury hotel occupies the upper floors. Entertainment facilities include a live-music venue and a nightclub on the basement floors.