"Reading the Air" in Japan: Why it matters
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Apr 12
To live in Japanese society having the ability to read the room is more important than anything else.
In Japanese society harmony within the group is more important than individual self-expression. Therefore, it is important to sense other feelings and act appropriately to maintain group harmony and ensure smooth communication. Japanese people who cannot read the room are often called KY (kuki yomenai).
Johnny Kitagawa, late Japanese talent mogul, accused of sexual abuse by former teen star
variety.com - Apr 13
Japanese singer and songwriter Okamoto Kauan — a former client of the Johnny & Associates agency — has alleged that agency founder and long-time head Johnny Kitagawa committed numerous acts of sexual abuse against him and others.
variety.com - Apr 13
Japanese singer and songwriter Okamoto Kauan — a former client of the Johnny & Associates agency — has alleged that agency founder and long-time head Johnny Kitagawa committed numerous acts of sexual abuse against him and others.
"Reading the Air" in Japan: Why it matters
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
To live in Japanese society having the ability to read the room is more important than anything else.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
To live in Japanese society having the ability to read the room is more important than anything else.
Man goes on rampage with tent peg in Osaka supermarket, injuring 4
NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10
A 56-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking customers and a store clerk with a tent peg at a supermarket in Osaka.
NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10
A 56-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after attacking customers and a store clerk with a tent peg at a supermarket in Osaka.
Woman fatally stabbed on train platform; suspect jumps to his death in front of train
Japan Today - Apr 10
An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a waiting room on a platform at a train station in Nagoya on Saturday night, police said Sunday, adding that a 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing her apparently killed himself by jumping from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.
Japan Today - Apr 10
An 18-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a waiting room on a platform at a train station in Nagoya on Saturday night, police said Sunday, adding that a 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing her apparently killed himself by jumping from the platform into the path of an oncoming train.
Imperial garden party to be held without food or alcohol, sources say
NHK - Apr 08
No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.
NHK - Apr 08
No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.
Kim Kardashian working on 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07
Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07
Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.
Iconic buddhist statue stolen from Nagano temple
NOJ - Apr 06
A 34-year-old man who stole an ancient wooden statue from Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City on Wednesday has been arrested after police identified him from security footage.
NOJ - Apr 06
A 34-year-old man who stole an ancient wooden statue from Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City on Wednesday has been arrested after police identified him from security footage.
$4 vs $200 Haircut in Tokyo
SHUNchan - Apr 06
My friend and I went to the cheapest and most expensive hair salons in Tokyo!
SHUNchan - Apr 06
My friend and I went to the cheapest and most expensive hair salons in Tokyo!
Japanese police arrest Marines after separate incidents in Okinawa nightlife district
stripes.com - Apr 05
Japanese police jailed two Marines on Okinawa in separate incidents over the weekend at a popular nightlife district outside Kadena Air Base.
stripes.com - Apr 05
Japanese police jailed two Marines on Okinawa in separate incidents over the weekend at a popular nightlife district outside Kadena Air Base.
The reason Japan's crime rate will increase
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 03
Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 03
Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.
Over 30 dolphins washed ashore near Tokyo
NHK - Apr 03
Thirty-two dolphins have been found washed up on a beach on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.
NHK - Apr 03
Thirty-two dolphins have been found washed up on a beach on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.
An estimated 1.46 million people socially withdrawn in Japan, govt. survey finds
NHK - Apr 01
A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.
NHK - Apr 01
A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.
Ex-breeder in Tokyo arrested for neglecting 10 dogs
Japan Today - Mar 30
A 46-year-old former dog breeder in western Tokyo has been arrested for alleged neglect of 10 dogs, police said Wednesday, noting that the number of animals he was taking care of at one point had reached over 150.
Japan Today - Mar 30
A 46-year-old former dog breeder in western Tokyo has been arrested for alleged neglect of 10 dogs, police said Wednesday, noting that the number of animals he was taking care of at one point had reached over 150.
Search continues for missing crew member in Kyoto boat capsizing
NHK - Mar 30
Police and firefighters continued their search on Wednesday for a crew member of a boat that capsized in a river in Kyoto Prefecture.
NHK - Mar 30
Police and firefighters continued their search on Wednesday for a crew member of a boat that capsized in a river in Kyoto Prefecture.
Japan's poorest slum
Oriental Pearl - Mar 30
The poorest slum in Japan is defiantly not what you'd expect. Japan is one of the richest countries in the world, but the difference between rich and poor is huge.
Oriental Pearl - Mar 30
The poorest slum in Japan is defiantly not what you'd expect. Japan is one of the richest countries in the world, but the difference between rich and poor is huge.
"I was beaten by my son with an iron pipe" - 'Knife man' dies in police shooting
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 26
A man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in his house in Izumi City, Osaka, on Friday night has been shot by police after his mother claim he had been "beating her with an iron pipe."
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 26
A man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in his house in Izumi City, Osaka, on Friday night has been shot by police after his mother claim he had been "beating her with an iron pipe."
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7