To live in Japanese society having the ability to read the room is more important than anything else.

In Japanese society harmony within the group is more important than individual self-expression. Therefore, it is important to sense other feelings and act appropriately to maintain group harmony and ensure smooth communication. Japanese people who cannot read the room are often called KY (kuki yomenai).

Johnny Kitagawa, late Japanese talent mogul, accused of sexual abuse by former teen star

variety.com - Apr 13

Japanese singer and songwriter Okamoto Kauan — a former client of the Johnny & Associates agency — has alleged that agency founder and long-time head Johnny Kitagawa committed numerous acts of sexual abuse against him and others. Japanese singer and songwriter Okamoto Kauan — a former client of the Johnny & Associates agency — has alleged that agency founder and long-time head Johnny Kitagawa committed numerous acts of sexual abuse against him and others.

"Reading the Air" in Japan: Why it matters

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12

Man goes on rampage with tent peg in Osaka supermarket, injuring 4

NOJ / YTV NEWS - Apr 10

Woman fatally stabbed on train platform; suspect jumps to his death in front of train

Japan Today - Apr 10

Imperial garden party to be held without food or alcohol, sources say

NHK - Apr 08

Kim Kardashian working on 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07

Iconic buddhist statue stolen from Nagano temple

NOJ - Apr 06

$4 vs $200 Haircut in Tokyo

SHUNchan - Apr 06

Japanese police arrest Marines after separate incidents in Okinawa nightlife district

stripes.com - Apr 05

The reason Japan's crime rate will increase

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 03

Over 30 dolphins washed ashore near Tokyo

NHK - Apr 03

An estimated 1.46 million people socially withdrawn in Japan, govt. survey finds

NHK - Apr 01

Ex-breeder in Tokyo arrested for neglecting 10 dogs

Japan Today - Mar 30

Search continues for missing crew member in Kyoto boat capsizing

NHK - Mar 30

Japan's poorest slum

Oriental Pearl - Mar 30

