Day in the Life of a Japanese Bread Baker

This is the working life of a typical Japanese baker and their Japan work culture. We follow the Japan baker during their work hours as well as the morning routine and after work life.

Japanese bakeries are known for their unique variety of bread products quite different to their western counterparts, with items such as melon pan, an pan and all kinds of sozai breads. And although rice is a Japanese staple, bread gained in popularity during the meiji period, and in less than 2 centuries, it’s become even more popular than rice. Soft Japanese bread with all sorts of cream and curry fillings, mentaiko and yakisoba toppings is all perfectly suited for the local taste.